Around 40 people gathered Sunday evening for a groundbreaking ceremony for Immanuel Lutheran School’s new building at the site location on Walden Avenue, west of Hutchinson.
The Rev. Eugene DeVries of Immanuel and Zion Lutheran churches and the Rev. Greg Tobison of Grace and St. Peter’s Lutheran churches officiated.
Immanuel Lutheran School has outgrown its current structure, which hasn’t been updated in many years. Many options were looked at before the decision was made to pursue building something new. The site chosen was selected because Immanuel Lutheran Church owns the property and it provided visibility.
“Our goal has been to provide quality Christian education to the community,” Principal Brian Gephardt explained. “We needed to plan for our future and our current building can’t hold the growth for that.”
Jon Hoff, school board member, added “We are drawing families from a 30-mile radius— from Cosmos, Litchfield, Dassel and Buffalo Lake besides Hutchinson.”
Construction of the building is expected to begin this month. Miller Architects and Builders from St. Cloud is the general contractor and many local businesseswill be subcontracted to do a portion of the work, too.
“We are waiting for road restrictions to be lifted and the site to be drier,” said Dave TeBrake, executive vice president and owner of the company. “We’re hoping that might be as soon as May 8. Our goal is to have it completed in December of this year.”
“We hope to move everything into the new building over Christmas break,” school board member Jay Mackedanz said.
“I want to share what a blessing this all has been,” Tobison said. “When I came to Hutchinson, there were only 13 students enrolled in the school — 12 of them were graduating from it that year. We were wondering if we could even stay open. Now, we are putting up a new school.”
“Ultimately, serving God with educating children,” DeVries concluded.