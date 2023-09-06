College is a place where inspirations and passions can shift. People go in with a childhood dream of where they want to be and find themselves following a completely different path.
That was the case for one new teacher at Hutchinson Middle School.
Ava Raisanen, a Bethel University graduate from 2022, started her career last week as an art teacher at the middle school.
She had a different focus when she started college.
”I originally wanted to be a veterinary technician, but after a lot of thought, realized art teaching was for me,” she said.
Those thoughts were centered around Raisanen’s time in middle school and high school, and teachers who had inspired her.
“Those were the teachers who genuinely cared about their students and were passionate about their content area,” she said.
But why teach middle school?
“In my field experience, I found that I was most energized by middle school,” Raisanen said. “I enjoyed all ages, but I could really connect with the middle school students. I also enjoy the variety of skills they have in art. Middle school is a great time to be inspired by art, create their own original artwork, and build confidence through the art process.”
Seeing students explore and learn about themselves is part of what drives Raisanen to keep teaching.
”I love making a difference,” she said. “I get up every day to teach my passion. I teach because of the impact I can make on my students, giving them a comfortable place to learn, and teaching them skills in art. Seeing kids get excited about art motivates me to teach — it’s beautiful to see them excited about a new painting technique or problem-solving with each other.”
Raisanen enjoys being in Hutchinson. It allows her to be close to her hometown, but she was also enthralled with the community Hutchinson.
“I can see that the community is keeping teachers here,” she said. “People who went to school here came back to teach. And some teachers have been in this district for decades. Seeing people who are excited about their job and community made me feel at home.”
It has also made her curious.
“I’m looking forward to learning more about my students’ backgrounds and what fascinates them as I teach here in Hutchinson,” Raisanen said.
