The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have touched just about every facet of life these days, and the budget of Hutchinson Public Schools is no different.
Earlier this year, the school had an optimistic outlook with its projected 2019-20 budget, and it mostly stay true despite some challenges. Revenues ($33.86 million) were just higher than expenditures ($33.85 million).
"For the first time since 2016, we have revenues matching expenditures," said Rebecca Boll, director of business and finances.
The story was similar this past week with budget revisions Boll presented to the School Board. As is always the case when presenting budgets, she noted that many assumptions have to be made in school finance as average enrollment shifts, state aid is adjusted and situations change such as with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the revision, the school still showed a modest surplus of $400,000. Boll largely attributed the positive news to enrollment.
Ultimately, the school continues to see a downward trend in enrollment that has played out across the state in the face of a declining birth rate. But it wasn't as low as predicted. The school had originally expected to have 74 fewer students in the 2019-20 school year, but now estimates 51 fewer. That's five more students than anticipated in the previous forecast. A large portion of school funding is based on enrollment.
"It's bad, but less bad by a few students," School Board Chair Keith Kamrath said.
A look at the rest of the school's budget shows more of a mixed bag due to the pandemic.
"Our losses are outpacing our gains," Boll said.
Food service revenues declined by $159,000 when students started distance learning and a la carte sales ended. Community education lost $58,000 in revenues and cut expenses to keep the loss in line. To address losses such as these, money from the general fund can be used.
The school saved some money on substitute costs and transportation costs. Less was spent on supplies at the schools, but more was spent on supplies to be sent home, on digital hot spots for students and on postage. Revenue was lost from fee-based programs. The school was also tasked by Gov. Tim Walz to organize and deliver a free meal program for students, and to provide free daycare services for essential employees.
Budget constraints also led to 51 layoffs — 36 of which were coaches and advisors for spring activities — to save an estimated $200,000.
The revised 2019-20 budget shows:
- Food service expenditures ($1.54 million) were $86,296 more than revenues ($1.45 million).
- Transportation expenditures ($1.18 million) were $99,463 less than revenues ($1.28 million).
- Community service expenditures ($711,886) were $11,084 more than revenues ($700,802). However, additional adult basic education funds will bring the difference to between $5,000 and $6,000.
- Capital expenditures ($2.5 million) were $619,720 more than revenues ($1.87 million).
- Student activities expenditures ($10,969) were $47,481 less than revenues ($58,450).
- Debt service expenditures ($2.69 million) were $187,550 more than revenues ($2.5 million).
- Building construction expenditures ($1.6 million) were $32.72 million lower than revenues ($34.32 million). This item largely reflects money from a voter-approved bond referendum for elementary building upgrades, and from sources exclusively for facility projects.