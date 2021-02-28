As they've done all year long, Hutchinson High School students made the most of winter Homecoming last week, despite restrictions due to COVID-19.
With classes returning to full in-person learning, students enjoyed dress-up days, a bean bag tournament, a virtual parade and other fun activities. They even put their collective might together to help the community with a food drive.
At the end of the week, new homecoming royalty were crowned with King Jordan Titus and Queen Alia Muellerleile, and Prince Mathew Olberg and princess Chloe Peterson.
— Stephen Wiblemo