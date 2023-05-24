Ridgewater campus

Ridgewater College is a public community and technical college in Hutchinson and Willmar, Minnesota. It was founded in 1996 as part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System.

Community colleges such as Ridgewater College in Hutchinson would be included in legislation aimed at making higher education tuition free in Minnesota.

A bill that recently passed the DFL-controlled Minnesota House and Senate, and must be signed by DFL Gov. Tim Walz, is meant to specifically cover tuition for Minnesota residents attending a two- or four-year school in the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State systems, or a tribal college. Ridgewater College is part of the Minnesota State system. Only families with an income of less than $80,000 a year would qualify, and they must fill out the federal FAFSA form for financial aid. Funding would be available for expenses not covered by grants, scholarships or existing financial aid.

