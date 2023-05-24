Community colleges such as Ridgewater College in Hutchinson would be included in legislation aimed at making higher education tuition free in Minnesota.
A bill that recently passed the DFL-controlled Minnesota House and Senate, and must be signed by DFL Gov. Tim Walz, is meant to specifically cover tuition for Minnesota residents attending a two- or four-year school in the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State systems, or a tribal college. Ridgewater College is part of the Minnesota State system. Only families with an income of less than $80,000 a year would qualify, and they must fill out the federal FAFSA form for financial aid. Funding would be available for expenses not covered by grants, scholarships or existing financial aid.