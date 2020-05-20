Chad Greenway’s annual Day to REACH football camp in Hutchinson is still on this summer, but there will be changes.
“(Cancellation) was something that we had to take into consideration with everything going on,” said Chad Harlander, a local coach and camp organizer. “After talking with Chad (Greenway), the hope is that we can still provide the camp.”
A survey went out to former campers and their families. There were questions and concerns, but ultimately there was overwhelming support to keep the camp open this year. Local camp supporters also supported the move, Harlander said.
“Our staff and our coaches are going to put the kids in the best position possible,” Harlander said.
The first major change is placing the cap at 300 students. In the past, up to 500 kids heading into third through ninth grade have attended. There will be more stations to reduce the number of kids in one place, and the young athletes will be instructed on how to spread apart.
“In normal drills, kids can rapidly go through,” Harlander said. “Now we need to space them and allow more time for the drill.”
Harlander believes the camp has enough volunteers to keep the campers dispersed.
“It’s going to look different without a doubt,” he said. “At the end of the day we want the kids to have a good experience and some normalcy.”
The Day to REACH football camp is July 30-31 at Hutchinson High School. Registration is open. Visit tinyurl.com/syx4tbl for more information.