The idea of talking in front of a group of people can be stressful to many. They might have feelings of anxiety — maybe even fear — concerning the reaction of the audience to their presentation. For a group of teens at Hutchinson High School, however, speech is an extra-curricular activity as they not only seek out audiences, but compete with others to perfect the craft.

The discussion group for Hutchinson’s speech team was busy last week preparing for their next meet. And in case you’re thinking the topics are lightweight, consider this: The topic for final round, section II, is: Heat waves were to blame for around 15,000 deaths in Europe in 2022. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain have come together to solve this problem and develop a solution before the summer of 2023. You are part of the larger coalition comprised of representatives from these countries as well as World Health Organization, or WHO, experts. What solutions can be put into place in both short and long term to prevent heat related deaths?

