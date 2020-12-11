Hutchinson High School Class of 2020 students participating in the ACT exam achieved a school-average composite score of 21.8. That’s 0.5 points better than the statewide Class of 2020 average of 21.3, and 1.2 points better than the national average of 20.6.
“This result is exciting for both our students and our staff and accurately represents the high quality education we provide locally along with the high expectations we have for all learners,” stated Rob Danneker, HHS principal. “We feel that our college-and-career readiness programming via our TigerPath Academies model is second to none and exemplifies what the state of Minnesota was looking for in implementing the World’s Best Workforce legislation in 2013.”
The ACT consists of curriculum-based examination of educational development in English, mathematics, reading and science designed to measure the skills needed for success in first-year college coursework.