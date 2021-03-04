Hutchinson High School is one of 11 recipients that will share a $1 million grant to help develop and implement paid-learning opportunities for students age 16 or older.
The grant is part of a Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skill Training program that was created and provide employment training for student learners in high-growth, high-demand occupations.
"Youth Skills Training grants give Minnesota students hands-on training in the high-demand fields of advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care, and information technology," Gov. Tim Walz said in a press release. "Our state needs talented professionals in these high-growth fields, and these innovative partnerships create career pathways for younger Minnesotans while powering our future."
The share of the grant that HHS will receive is $100,000, which will be used to expand the school’s TigerPath Academies career and college pathways model, in which all HHS students participant.
“We crafted our grant application with the specific intent to continue to support the expansion of our STREAM academy in engineering and technology, but also to provide additional resources for our Sci-HI academy, especially in the areas of bio-medical technologies and careers,” said Robert Danneker, HHS principal.
The grant may be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students, and pay for student certifications.
“We are thrilled to have received this grant and are so grateful to the YST@DLI staff for their work and support of students across Minnesota,” said Andrea Moore, Hutchinson TigerPath coordinator. “This funding will greatly enhance our students' career exploration opportunities and will also assist in building even stronger connections with employers in our area.”