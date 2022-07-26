Hutchinson High School will honor nine selected individuals with induction into the Hutchinson Wall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 30, prior to the Hutchinson Tigers homecoming football game against Rocori.
The Hutchinson Wall of Fame was created in 2008. Inductees are recognized every two years. There are five categories and criteria for being nominated and inducted, including: Coach/Advisor, Student Athlete, Fan, Outstanding Graduate, and Fine Arts. The Wall of Fame can be found in the northeast hallway of the high school, just outside of the Whalen Gym.