Hutchinson’s homecoming week of celebrating royalty and honored alumni came to a conclusion Friday.
In a midday ceremony held at Whalen Gym, new King Rowan Jordahl and Queen Katelyn VanMarel held court, while new Prince AJ Mallak and Princess Lauren Nelson also were crowned.
Jordahl represented Hutchinson during the weekend at Minnesota Sings. The singing competition features vocalists to backing tracks that compete in two divisions for up to $20,000 cash, recording sessions, and production equipment.
Additionally, Relay for Life of McLeod County teamed up with the Hutchinson Football Boosters to honor cancer survivors during the homecoming game against the Rocori Spartans with their “HOPE” monument and luminaria.
The Marching Tigers Band presented a thrilling rendition of “Thor’s Hammer” in a special, “lights-out” show to bring homecoming to an end after the football game against Rocori.
WALL OF FAME
In ceremonies highlighting the night, prior to kickoff, Hutchinson High School presented nine inductees into the Hutchinson High School Wall of Fame. The Wall of Fame was created in 2008, with inductees recognized every two years in five categories and criteria for being nominated and inducted. Categories include Coach/Advisor, Student Athlete, Fan, Outstanding Graduate, and Fine Arts. The Wall of Fame can be found in the northeast hallway of the high school, just outside of the Whalen Gym.
The 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees include:
Geoff Docken – Coach/Advisor
Docken started the Hutchinson High School boys hockey program in 1972, serving as head coach for 16 years, culminating in 1988’s Suburban West hockey championship. Coaching boys tennis from 1985-2004 his teams won eight conference championships and seven team section championships. He was named Minnesota State Tennis Coach of the Year in 1988.
Jackie (Mills) Egan – Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
A 1986 graduate, Egan earned 16 varsity athletic letters in cross country, basketball, track and volleyball. She captained the first HHS girls basketball team to reach the state tournament and was named 1986’s tournament most valuable player and to the State High School Girls All-Star Team that year. She is the first HHS female athlete to receive a four-year athletic scholarship, playing four years as a starter at South Dakota State University in basketball.
Sue (Duehn) Fauth – Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
Fauth captained the 1979 HHS region girls basketball championship team and earned multiple letters in her HHS career. She continued her basketball career at the collegiate level, playing four years at Bethel University. Fauth also competed in the state 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams in track.
Don Hansen – Coach/Advisor
A social studies educator at Hutchinson from1962-1999, Hansen was Hutchinson Education Association’s Teacher of the Year in 1990. He spent 25 years as head coach of the cross country team from 1965-1990, and started the girls cross country program. Hansen was also head track coach for eight years and was a 50-year, registered Minnesota State High School League official in basketball, track and field, and cross country. Hansen also announced Hutchinson football on HCVN for 32 years from 1982-2014.
Kris Hoeft – Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
Hoeft earned 16 varsity letters in cross country, tennis, track, and basketball during her HHS career. She set records in games played, assists, and total scoring in girls basketball. Hoeft was on the All-State basketball team, earning MVP. She also was on the All-Metro first team, and All-State WCCO team. She competed in state meets three times in cross country, three in track and field, and two in basketball. She was also HHS Female Athlete of the Year in 1988.
Dave Larsen – Coach/Advisor
Larsen headed HHS athletics from 1976-1992 and was the 1987 Region 2AA Athletic Director of the Year. Larsen helmed boys wrestling for nine years with a record of 84-39-1. He also served as a football assistant for nine years and co-founded the FCS Huddle at HHS.
Gene Ollrich – Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
Ollrich earned 11 varsity letters in his HHS athletic career in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was a three-time All-Conference selection in basketball, and was selected twice in football, in which he was also named first team All-State and All-Metro his senior year. A Tigers football state champion in 1983 and 1984, he also was Hutchinson Male Athlete of the Year. Ollrich also was a four-year letterwinner at the University of North Dakota, playing football for the Fighting Hawks.
Jon May – Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
May took second in the state as a heavyweight wrestler, achieving a 47-1 record in 2002. He followed that up the next year, going undefeated 49-0, and won the state championship, all while ranked No. 1 in the nation. He continued at the collegiate level, competing in 285 events for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. May finished third and fourth in Big 12 Conference tournaments, and was a two-time NCAA tournament entrant.
Dan Prochnow – Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
Prochnow graduated from HHS in 1974, competing in football, basketball and golf. He captained all three teams his senior year, leading the football team to its first 10-win season. He won the conference title in golf and went on to Gustavus where he was a three-time champion, 1976-1978. Prochnow was selected to the Gustavus Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006 and became director of the Safe Sport program for USA Wrestling.