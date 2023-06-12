More than 200 members of the Hutchinson High School class of 2023 received diplomas Friday, sent into the next chapters of their lives with congratulatory messages from classmates and Principal Jennifer Telecky.
“If you haven’t already seen your parents cry, I can assure you they probably will,” senior Arthur Gonzalez told his classmates during his farewell address. “But don’t judge them too hard, soon you will be too. Because whether it’s today, tomorrow, or years from now, we’re all going to reflect on our high school careers. And when you do, I encourage all of you to cherish the good memories. Because the fact that you are all sitting here right now means that you have overcome every challenge that life has thrown at you.”
In her remarks, Telecky gave special attention to parents of the graduating class, asking all of them to stand and be recognized for their part in the students’ success.
Telecky also acknowledged a theme that emerged among class reflections by Brynn Beffert, McKenna Wright and Rowan Jordahl.
“Today, a couple of our student speakers touched upon the different paths students took during their time at HHS, or talked about the different pathways for the future,” Telecky said. “This should not be surprising at Hutchinson” High School since we are home to Tiger Path Academies. As educators, we have strongly encouraged students to find their academic or career path … the Class of 2023 embraced this. In addition to the required courses, many of you challenged yourself with Advanced Placement courses, college in the school and PSEO courses.”
Several students achieved certified nursing assistant certificates, others earned credits through technical courses, four students have committed to service in the United State military, Telecky said.
“I’m guessing many times throughout your lives you’ve probably been asked, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’” Telecky said. “It probably started at a young age. And your answer probably changed each year, if not more.
“We live in a world where there are countless paths we can take in life,” Telecky continued. “Some of you may choose to pursue traditional careers, while others may opt for entrepreneurship for creative reasons. There are those who will travel around the world and those that stay close to home. Whatever path you choose, it’s important that you do so with intention and purpose. Don’t be afraid to take risks, to try new things and make mistakes. Embrace the unknown and trust in your own abilities.”
Jordahl urged his classmates to savor the moment, but to also prepare for what is to come.
“I’ve been thinking about what our future looks like, our past and this moment right now — commencement,” Jordahl said. “The accumulation of our efforts thus far, leading to a single moment.”
Even though it might be tempting to freeze the moment in time, Jordahl said, he and his classmates can’t do that.
“Time is fleeting, time is relentless, and never stops marching forward,” Jordahl said. “And we’re forced to carry on.”
He shared an analogy of driving a car, saying that if one spent all of their time looking in the rearview mirror, “you’re going to crash.” Driving forward in life takes the same kind of awareness as driving a car, Jordahl said.
“You still need to glance back every once in a while to see where you’ve been,” he said. “… What I’m trying to say is that while it’s nice to live in the present, it doesn’t hurt occasionally to take a moment and look forward to the future, or take a moment to reflect on the past.”
During her reflection, Wright said that past will show the class made it through uncertain times to find success.
“The most important thing we learned here, is that if we put in the time and effort, we truly can accomplish anything, such as the accomplishment that brings us here today,” Wright said. “The ancient Greek Sophocles said it best — there is no success without hardship.”
The class of 2023 made it through a freshman year cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and a sophomore year spent “mostly online” learning, Wright said, then entered their final two years feeling “woefully unprepared” for what was ahead. Yet …
“We found ways to adapt and fight through …” she continued. “We persevered and we created our own high school culture to reflect a new normal. We made it through. Now we are on to the next steps in our lives.”