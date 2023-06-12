More than 200 members of the Hutchinson High School class of 2023 received diplomas Friday, sent into the next chapters of their lives with congratulatory messages from classmates and Principal Jennifer Telecky.

“If you haven’t already seen your parents cry, I can assure you they probably will,” senior Arthur Gonzalez told his classmates during his farewell address. “But don’t judge them too hard, soon you will be too. Because whether it’s today, tomorrow, or years from now, we’re all going to reflect on our high school careers. And when you do, I encourage all of you to cherish the good memories. Because the fact that you are all sitting here right now means that you have overcome every challenge that life has thrown at you.”

