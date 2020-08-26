Plenty could change by the time school starts Aug. 31, and even after as schools react to state mandates regarding the delivery of education in the face of COVID-19. But regardless of what happens, administrators and teachers at Hutchinson Public Schools must have safe buildings ready for students if and when they arrive.
A visit to a Park Elementary classroom Aug. 18 revealed the kinds of changes in store this year, on top of a mandated mask policy. Gone are collaborative spaces, areas where students gather and shared classroom materials. Students will keep their items in an individual space or desk. Except for second- and third-graders, students are asked to bring their own digital devices to class.
Rooms are also arranged with traditional desks spaced apart from back to front to allow for as much social distancing as possible, but administrators admit the recommended 6 feet is impossible with full in-person learning, and it is not required under Minnesota Department of Education guidelines.
“We can’t have 24 kids in a classroom and be 6 feet apart,” said Park Elementary Principal Dan Olberg. “But if we move them to a hybrid (learning model) ... the idea is to have them 6 feet apart no matter where they are.”
In hybrid learning, half of the student population would attend school while the other half uses distance learning. The two groups would swap every other day, so a classroom that normally hosts 24 students would be reduced to 12 students.
“One of the hardest things for teachers is to roll up our carpet time,” Olberg said. “Until we get a handle on this (pandemic) ... some of these things are being put in storage.”
Carpet time was used for group learning or reading time, and it allowed for teachers to make close, visual contact with students. The removal of the carpets, as well as other large items in classrooms, will help with social distancing, but also make it easier for custodians to carry out a daily sanitizing routine for each building. These kinds of adjustments to the regular school day are being made across the school district to follow state guidelines.
SCHOOL LUNCH
Several changes are also being made across the district to practice social distancing during lunch.
Before entering the line — which will be marked to keep people 6 feet apart — students must use hand sanitizer. They will talk to kitchen staff through a sneeze guard. Staff will hand the disposable tray from person to person to add food, but the student will not touch it until the end. Students will, however, retrieve their own water or milk. Instead of having students use a keypad to enter a code for payment, staff will have a sheet of barcodes to scan, with a code for each name.
Much like in classrooms, keeping students 6 feet apart during lunch for complete in-person learning is a challenge. The state doesn’t require that amount of separation, but schools are trying to meet it as much as possible by providing additional places for students to eat lunch. At Park Elementary, the multi-purpose theater down the hall from the lunch room will serve as one such space for 30 students.
“We’re hoping to get some plexiglass to put on some of these tables,” Olberg said.
At Park Elementary’s eight-person tables, the plan is to have a student at every other seat if there is complete in-person learning. The tables will be marked with green dots to show students where to sit. If there is hybrid learning, there will be two students per table with a plastic bag over the available seats.
“It’ll be similar at other buildings,” said Michael Scott, director of teaching and learning. “The middle school is also starting to put markers to be able to use the auditorium for lunch to space out students. So every building is being consistent with making sure they’re spacing students out.”
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
Hutchinson Public Schools are also preparing for a series of other adjustments to the school day to address regular wants and needs that may not be business as usual.
Students will be asked to bring their own water bottles, but if the fountain must be used there will be hand sanitizer there as well. Students will also sanitize before and after recess and lunch. These kinds of practices will be consistent from building to building, with hand sanitizer stations, reminders for handwashing and proper hygiene.
One challenge schools face is how to maintain social distancing as students arrive and pass through the hallways together. Schools have asked students to arrive during a specific window of time, and go straight to classrooms so they are not lingering around the building or gathering. Students can then be sent to their lockers in a controlled fashion. In the hallways, students will also notice posters and bulletins repeating information educators will impress upon them regarding hygiene practices and social distancing. During transitions between class periods, students will be instructed to follow arrows on the floor to guide them along the paths they should take.
“A lot of parents are worried about the amount of time kids are wearing their masks,” Olberg said. “They don’t need to wear their mask for eating lunch. Recess, they can take it off outside when they’re playing. (Physical education), when they’re doing any kind of physical exertion they can take their mask off for that. The teachers have also been planning on how to do mask breaks outside.”
Teachers may also make use of outdoor learning spaces as weather permits. Band, choir and music classes can make use of auditoriums and outdoor options to spread out. Students will be able to use school libraries if they sanitize their hands before and after. Books returned to libraries will be quarantined before returning to the shelf.
“We don’t want to eliminate that extremely important part of our school,” Olberg said.