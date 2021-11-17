Hutchinson was well represented at the 94th National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, late last month.
Two chapter officers, Rachel Visser and McKenna Wright, attended the convention and expo.
“Rachel Visser was not only representing our chapter but was also representing Minnesota FFA as a state delegate,” said an FFA press release. “Being a delegate, she got to help make decisions at the national level of FFA. She was able to serve alongside the Minnesota state officers along with two other regional officers. Together they participated in committee meetings, the National FFA Convention Business Session, and were able to work with FFA members from across the nation.”
Wright met with others from the region and attended workshops with Minnesotans and FFA members from other states.
On Oct. 30, past Hutchinson FFA President Taylor Peck, who graduated in 2019, was awarded the American Degree by the National FFA. She was one of 48 to receive the award, which is considered the gold standard in the organization. It shows a member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association, supervised agricultural experience, leadership skills and community involvement.
The group rode the Region V bus to the convention and stopped to tour the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and attend a Brett Young concert along the way. The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo was at the convention expo, giving Wright a chance to sit on one of the professional bulls.