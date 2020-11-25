A team of Hutchinson FFA students placed second in the regional meats contest to qualify the state competition this spring.
Seniors Isaac Nass, Tristan Hoppe and Michael Farrell, and junior Paul Nass participated in the contest virtually. Students had to identify primal and retail cuts of beef, lamb and pork, and identify the cooking methods for each cut. They also completed beef carcass quality grading and yield grading, and answered questions regarding classes for beef short loins, pork loins, pork carcasses and beef loin steaks.