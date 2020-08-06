Five new people will be honored this year as part of Hutchinson High School's Wall of Fame Class of 2020.
Every two years HHS seeks nominees for a new class of Wall of Fame inductees. People may be nominated in five categories: coach/adviser, athlete, fan, outstanding graduate and fine arts. Inductees have their photo added to the Wall of Fame in a hall trophy case outside the Hutchinson High School gym, along with a plaque highlighting their achievements.
This year's inductees are:
Lowell Himle, coach: Himle served as a track and field coach for 50 years at HHS. He coached the field events, mainly high jump and shot and discus. But he also coached the pole vault and long and triple jump when needed. Lowell was the consummate coach — meticulous, caring, loyal and dedicated to his profession.
He coached many school record holders and state place winners, including a two-time state champion and (at one time) the all-time Minnesota state record holder in the high jump. One year, he had five girls who all jumped over 5 feet in the high jump. He coached, at the time, school record holders and state place winners in the pole vault and the triple jump. He coached the top-10 discus throwers in school history. His willingness to help kids succeed was undeniable.
Most nights he would stay after practice to work with kids that, in many cases, probably had little chance of ever placing in a meet. He was always the last one off the practice field and the last to go home.
Ryan Dolder, athlete: Dolder is the all-time goals, assists and points leader in Hutch boys hockey history. He led the hockey team to its first state tournament appearance and the 1995 state consolation championship. He went on to play college hockey at Notre Dame.
While in college, Ryan was nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, which recognizes athletes who have made a difference off the ice as well as on, to the team, to the program, to the school, and to the community in which the player lives.
Ryan also holds several football records at Hutchinson High School as a quarterback.
Wendell Jahnke, outstanding graduate: Jahnke was a four-sport letter winner in high school (football, basketball, baseball and track). He was named All-State honorable mention in football, helped lead the basketball team to subdistrict and district titles, was a 220-yard dash district champion in track, and played baseball for the Hutch Hornets state tournament team.
Jahnke lettered in football, baseball and basketball at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and earned all-conference in football and basketball. He is a member of the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame.
He coached high school football and basketball in Ortonville, as well as high school football and track at Nuremberg, Germany. He was the first football coach for Wilson Campus School in Mankato. He also served as the freshman team head coach at Minnesota State for both football and basketball. Jahnke has officiated football, baseball and basketball for more than 40 years at high school and college levels.
Glen "Clancy" Kurth, fan: Kurth has been a HHS supporter for several years. He has provided funding and support to many activities at HHS. In addition, he volunteers at numerous events and assists local media with reporting and scores.
Kurth is a true Tiger fan, and his support has enhanced opportunities for many.
Carol Wendt, coach: Known to her players as ‘C.W’., Wendt was a two-time Minnesota Coach of the Year and is a member of the Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame. She took either an individual or a team to the State Girls Golf Tournament 23 out of the 24 years that she coached.
Wendt cared for and mentored countless young women to be productive world-changers, showing grace, humility and kindness to all.
Due to COVID-19 and because there won't be a football game this fall during Homecoming, HHS Activities Director Thayne Johnson said an alternative celebration is being planned.