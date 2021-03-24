Hutchinson High School prom will look quite a bit different this year, but it will happen — so long as guidance from the state doesn't change before April 24.
"Due to the ongoing pandemic and in light of certain guideline and restrictions, we will be making some adjustments regarding the event itself," Hutchinson High School Principal Robert Danneker said in a notice to families and students. "For example, masks will be required during the event and mandates regarding social distancing will not allow a 'traditional dance' to take place. In addition, we will not be able to use the Crow River Winery as previously planned."
The tradition was set aside in 2020 in Hutchinson and across the country and districts were called to swiftly make adjustments in the face of COVID-19. Barring any changes, the plan for 2021 prom on April 24 is as follows:
- Photo session: An informal photo gathering noon at Library Square. This is not an HHS event and will not be supervised by HHS.
- Grand March: Grand March is 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium. Participating students will be given the chance to purchase one spectator ticket to be used by a family member or friend who would like to witness the event in person. The event will be streamed live.
- Dinner: Students will need to make their own dinner plans, as there will be no HHS event.
- Prom: Prom from 7-11:30 p.m. will be split between the Hutchinson High School commons, Whalen Gymnasium and the auditorium, as well as the arcade and bowling alley at Squeaky's. HHS will provide shuttle bus transportation between the locations.
More information will be released prior to the event. What has been announced to date should be considered tentative due to the ever-changing nature of regulations regarding COVID-19.
"HHS is excited that current COVID-related guidelines allow us to hold an event of this nature," Danneker said. "We are hopeful that the circumstances of the pandemic will continue to be favorable in the days and weeks leading up to this event."
Information regarding Commencement will be shared with senior students and families later this spring.