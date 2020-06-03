Elisabeth Carlo: Grade 11, concert choir and music theory
Libby has continued to work hard during this period of distance learning and has done very well with her choir and intro to music theory materials. She regularly turns in quality work and continues to learn. We also found out this week that she was selected to one of the All-State choirs this year. This is a tremendous honor that required a great deal of time and preparation of audition materials. We are very proud of Libby for this achievement. She is the daughter of Betty and Jeff Carlo.
— Nathaniel Raabe
Ryo Coates: Grade 11, advanced algebra
Ryo has really been working hard to improve his grade recently. Of course, it's quite a bit tougher in a distance learning model, but he has reached out several times by email to get more problems assigned, ask questions and confirm required work. His grade has gone up more than 20 percent during this time. Keep up the great work, Ryo. He is the son of Veronica and Randee Coates.
— Joseph Otremba
Branna Ewing: Grade 11, physics, chemistry and biomedicine
Branna has always been a motivated learner. This time of distance learning has helped her to become a leader in her learning and that of friends. She is often contacting teachers for clarification or additional content, and she encourages her friends to join in on the conversation. In this time of difficulty in making connections, Branna has stepped it up a notch and seems even more determined to be a successful student. She is the daughter of Shannon and Bradley Rasmussen.
— Aryn DeBruyckere
Amelie Fumagalli: Grade 11, photo/graphics
Since this trimester began as distance learning, I have not had the opportunity to meet Amelie in person. Her photography and graphic design work, along with daily assignments, have been impressive. This class has covered two different art forms and editing programs, a challenge for all students! Amelie has risen to that challenge and consistently turned in quality work, displaying her depth of understanding for each concept we’ve studied. Well done, Amelie. She is the daughter of Stacy Duesterhoeft and Elio Fumagalli.
— Carla Benson
Jayda Goldschmidt: Grade 11, AP literature and composition
Jayda has embraced the new format of distance learning as an AP English student. She used communication tools such as Google Classroom and email to keep informed about her assigned work and then diligently completed it in a timely manner. She has shown mature study habits as the learning tasks became more intense in preparation for the AP English literature and composition exam. Her practice essays demonstrated the application of new skills and knowledge, directly impacting the improved quality of her writing. Jayda is to be commended for her hard work and dedication to her academics. She is the daughter of Lora and Rick Goldschmidt.
— Lori VanderHeiden
Kendallyn Kalenberg: Grade 11, Spanish II B
Kendallyn always brings a smile and an energy to the classroom. She is always willing to participate and helps the rest of the class participate as well. She is the daughter of Ariel Elling and Kyle Kalenberg.
— Daryl Patrick
Rowan Kilian: Grade 10, recreational sports
Rowan is extremely thoughtful with all of his writing and assignments. He is also staying super active and improving on his fitness testing each time. Rowan works hard and is responsible in all of PE curriculum. He understands and strives to understand all activities and concepts. I am happy to have Rowan in distance learning, even though I would love to have him in the traditional classroom as well. Thanks for all your focused hard work Rowan. He is the son of Tara and Eric Kilian.
— Tim Thode
Austin Losievski: Grade 11, REACH
Austin has exceeded expectations during distance learning. He is on top of all his classes, putting time into learning, passing all his classes, even math, which has always been a challenge. He has a job where he works 20-plus hours a week. He is positive and enjoying life, waking up each morning showered and dressed when we meet. He is shining. He is the son of Christy Downs and Nick Losievski.
— Angela Young
Kaleb McGill: Grade 12, English
Kaleb has worked hard to achieve his goal of graduation. Through distance learning he has stepped up and accepted this unknown challenge of learning at home. I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication he has shown to finish his senior year strong. Congratulations Kaleb, you did it. He is the son of Tina and Randy McGill.
— Mackenzie Boeckers
Shaylee Millerbernd: Grade 12, foods, textiles and design
Shaylee has taken a variety of FACS classes and has consistently shown up and given her best effort. In small groups she will take the lead in order to get the task done well by the entire group. Besides her work ethic, Shaylee is happy, positive and kind to everyone. Shaylee exemplifies all the qualities of a well-rounded, strong student and we are proud to have her as our FACS Student of the Month. She is also the Elks Student of the Month.
— Ronda Eckhart and Dori Duesterhoeft
Ashly Munguia Lacona: Grade 9, U.S. History 9
Ashly has proven her dedication to class time and again through this trimester of distance learning. Early on she reached out to staff when she was having trouble and advocated for her success until problems were solved. She has established a routine for working independently while class cannot meet physically, and it shows in her overall grade for U.S. History 9. Another staff member described her as "being so dedicated to her work and refusing to give up even when things are challenging and discouraging." And that, "For Ashly, the distance learning might be an advantage because she can work at her own pace and she's willing to take the extra time to do it." She is the daughter of Sandra Licona Chacon and Maynor Manguia Aguilar.
— Joshua Kamrath
Lily Schimmel: Grade 10, honors English
Lily has done an exemplary job of transitioning to distance learning. She is very detail oriented and strives to give her best work each day. She has quickly communicated if she has questions or if something doesn't make sense. She is also very appreciative of the feedback she receives and uses it to improve her abilities. Lily is a strong leader in a classroom and continues to be so, even in a distance-learning setting. She is the daughter of Mindy and Stephen Schimmel.
— Annika Ring
Kyla Struck: Grade 10, personal finance
In this new environment of distance learning, Kyla has done an outstanding job understanding and demonstrating the material that has been presented. She is very punctual and thorough in her assignments. Kyla has demonstrated in her work that she has taken on more responsibility in getting to know the material more completely. She is the daughter of Shannon and Reid Struck.
— Dennis Piechowski