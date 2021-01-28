Hutchinson High School students have more options than ever as the district continues to hone its class offerings and the TigerPath program.
TigerPath, Hutchinson High School’s model setting career exploration program, allows students to take classes and explore skills and experiences in four academies: STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math), Sci Hi (science, health care and related fields), Business and Human Services. The classes increase in rigor as students advance through grade levels, as do opportunities to connect with local businesses and professionals, and aim towards hands-on learning.
New options for students in the 2021-22 school year highlighted at a recent School Board meeting include more focused art and environmental classes, additional chemistry opportunities and media literacy education.
WILDLIFE
An existing natural resources and wildlife management class will be split into two for grades 9-12. One class, fisheries and wildlife management, will focus on living creatures that are the subject of fisheries and wildlife management. The second class, natural resources, will focus on water testing, soil samplings, forestry practices, orienteering and energy processes.
MEDIA LITERACY
A media literacy class for grades 11-12 will be available on odd years due to the high number of options available in the English department. In media literacy, students will examine and interpret messages in ads, images, websites and news articles.
YEARBOOK
The yearbook elective class for grades 9-12 will no longer fill a communications requirement.
"Our yearbook program has actually grown tremendously," said Hutchinson High School Principal Robert Danneker. "It's grown beyond its intended purpose. Currently we're hosting five sections of year book. Ideally we'd be hosting three sections of yearbook, one per trimester."
GRAPHICS AND FILM
A new Art III: media arts class for grades 11-12 will merge two Art III classes for photography and graphics, and film. The photography and film classes previously paired with two Art II counterparts for a combined course.
"The intent here is to create a standalone Art III course for those students interested in visual arts," Danneker said.
CHEMISTRY
Hutchinson High School's science department is in the process of revising its offerings to meet changes to academic standards. A new CIS Chemistry A/B class for grades 10-12 will provide students the opportunity to achieve college credit through Southwest Minnesota State University upon completion.
"This would provide a counterpart to our current AP physics course," Danneker said, "and would provide us with three clear and definitive tracks for our students."
With this change, chemistry students will be able to pursue natural chemistry, general chemistry, and the CIS class. Students also have three physics options.
RECENT SUCCESSES
Trying out new classes to meet the modern interests of students is nothing new for Hutchinson High School. Though not every new class sticks around, Danneker highlighted a few recent successes:
- Sports Officiating A has 52 students in two sections this school year.
- Mystery genre has 50 students in two sections this school year.
- Sports Officiating C has 31 students this school year.
- Intro to law enforcement and criminal justice has 30 students this school year.
- Sports Officiating B has 25 students this school year.
- Certified nursing assistant and home health aid has 24 students this school year.