Julia Bryant: Grade 11, college sociology and geography
Having Julia in both geography and college sociology, I was able to witness her strong work ethic and desire to learn. I appreciated her willingness to participate in class discussions and to continually complete work to the best of her ability. She genuinely wanted to learn as much as she could each day in class. She is the daughter of Diane and Randy Bryant.
— Jennifer Anderson
Benjamin Emigh: Grade 12, chemistry
Ben was chosen as the science student of the month because of his work ethic and for excelling in Chemistry A. Ben spent numerous hours before and after school preparing for tests and completing homework. Ben holds himself to a high standard and puts forth his best effort in order to achieve his goals. He is the son of Samantha and Shane Emigh.
— Jordan Rozeboom
Ciana Froemming: Grade 12, child development
Ciana's work in child development and other FACS classes has been superior. She pays very close attention to details, is very organized, and she goes the extra mile to make sure her work is thorough. She is the daughter of Cassie and Kevin Froemming. Ciana is also the Elks Student of the Month.
— Ronda Eckhart
Kaylee Hansch: Grade 11, accounting/computer apps
Kaylee was in Dennis Piechowski's computer applications class and Jeff Peterson's Accounting I class. In both classes, Kaylee demonstrated a strong work ethic and positive attitude. Her quiet leadership and friendly personality contribute to a great classroom atmosphere. We are sure Kaylee will find success in whatever career path she chooses. She is the daughter of Jody Scholla and Travis Hansch.
— Jeff Peterson and Dennis Piechowski
Justin Hoff: Grade 11, advanced algebra
Justin worked extremely hard in the first trimester to earn the grade he received in advanced algebra. He was always prepared for class and ready to work. Justin asks many great questions and takes advantage of every opportunity to learn the required material. He would often come in before school, after school and during FLIP to complete his assignments and tests. Justin always has a great attitude and is respectful to everyone around him. He is the son of Jill and Kevin Hoff.
— Josh Berge
Chevelle Karg: Grade 10, Spanish I
Chevelle comes to class with a smile and is always ready to try something new. She learns from her mistakes and strives to improve. Every day she met and then exceeded my expectations by practicing Spanish in and out of the classroom, even when it wasn’t required. Her desire to learn and her kind heart makes her an exceptional student. Thank you Chevelle for being a positive role model for others! She is the daughter of Kimberly and Jon Karg.
— Chanda Kropp
Noah Lara: Grade 11, Math A/study skills
Noah Lara is always consistent and hardworking in every class. Noah works very hard, and he is very encouraging to his peers. He is the son of Melissa and Luis Lara.
— Mackenzie Boeckers and Greg Skawinski
Jordan Ludowese: Grade 12, AP studio art
Jordan exhibits all of the characteristics of an excellent student. She is prompt, courteous, thoughtful and prepared. She cares deeply about her artwork and sets and maintains high standards for herself. Her artwork is challenging, interesting and unique. She participates in class discussions and critiques and encourages fellow students with positive and helpful comments. She is the daughter of Lynette and David Ludowese.
— Tinea Graham
Dawson McCarthy: Grade 12, rec sports
Dawson was always well-prepared for class. He shows enthusiasm and effort in all aspects of class. Dawson is a positive leader and role model for others by playing by the rules, showing awesome sportsmanship regardless of the outcome, and he includes every student in the activity. I am honored to nominate Dawson for student of the month. He is the son of Anita and James McCarthy.
— Tim Thode
Erika Pesavento: Grade 9, English 9 literature
Erika is a hard-working studious student determined to learn from her mistakes. In the 12 weeks Erika and I spent together, I watched her turn the feedback I gave her into well-written R.A.C.E. responses. It is this dedication in learning how to restate the question in her answer, cite textual evidence accurately, and provide an in-depth explanation that has earned her student of the month. I am certain Erika's journey at HHS will continue to be successful as she is truly motivated to learn. Congrats Erika! She is the daughter of Elizabeth Scharn and Paul Pesavento.
— Shelli Dobratz
Mason Primus: Grade 12, TigerPath manufacturing
Mason has demonstrated his ability to work independently and professionally as our lead Tiger Manufacturing student. He has worked on cabinetry that will be used in our high school office and helped fulfill parts orders for local industry such as Stamp-n-Storage. Mason is very meticulous to craftsmanship and detail. He is organized and thoughtful in everything he does. Mason is certainly a model student representing the Center for Career and Technical Excellence. He is the son of Jennifer and Luke Primus.
— Dary Lundin
Nolan Prokosch: Grade 10, concert choir
Nolan is a quiet but effective leader. He is a strong musician and works hard every day. Being one of only three sophomores in concert choir, he shows on a daily basis how deserving he is to be in that ensemble. Nolan was also just accepted into the ACDA-MN 9/10 State Honor Choir. In February, he will be working with Dr. Ryan Beeken from Wichita State University in the TBB choir and putting on a performance in downtown Minneapolis. He is the son of Rebecca and Dale Prokosch.
— Nate Raabe
Mariah Root: Grade 10, REACH
Mariah has come a long way socially and academically. She has worked very hard this past trimester by staying after and being assertive for what she needs. She has shown much personal growth and maturity; her positive attitude and sense of humor is a joy to be around. She is the daughter of Heidi and Troy Root.
— Rhoda Anderson and Carmen Morrow