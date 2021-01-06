Christopher Ducharme: Grade 12, REACH
Chris was chosen as Student of the Month because of his amazingly positive attitude, enthusiastic class participation and his overall personal and academic growth. Chris has an optimistic outlook on life and shares this attitude through encouragement with those around him. School is important to him and he makes sure that if he has questions he finds a way to get them answered. Chris has a ready wit, a quick smile and brings laughter and encouragement to those around him. Chris is not afraid to face a challenge and we are so proud of his hard work to better himself. Congratulations! He is the son of Michelle and Keith Ducharme. He is also one of the Elk’s Students of the Month.
— The REACH team
Tyson Farley: Grade 10, cell biology
Tyson impresses me with his focus to detail and the systematic execution he practices when handling his lessons. He continually delves deeper into the content for further understanding that is advanced for his age group. Tyson does not hesitate to ask clarifying questions to enhance his understanding of the material and regularly demonstrates evidence of applying the academic concepts to natural phenomena. Tyson has been a prior student of mine in both PS chemistry and cell biology. He is the son of Ryan Farley.
— Brian Elwell
Lindsey Gillman: Grade 12, business law/accounting
The Business Department has selected Lindsey Gillman as the December Student of the Month. Lindsey has taken several business classes including computer applications, occupational mentorship, Accounting I and Business Law I. She is the type of student that will put in the extra effort needed to master tasks. She is meticulous with her work and turns in excellent final products. It has been a pleasure working with Lindsey and we look forward to watching her do great things as she completes her senior year, and also with whatever she decides to do after graduation. She is the daughter of Shari and Greg Gillman. She is also one of the Elk’s Students of the Month.
— Jeff Peterson
Rowan Jordahl: Grade 10, band/choir/intro to music theory
Rowan leads by example in concert choir, New World Singers and intro to music theory. He is hard-working, respectful, positive and has a great sense of humor. He has a thirst for knowledge and is always looking to learn beyond expectations. He is a joy to have in class. He is the son of Michelle and Jim Jordahl.
— Nate Raabe
Caleb Lauinger: Grade 11, world history
Caleb has always been a student of quiet leadership in the classroom. He shows a natural ability to grasp content, but then goes further by displaying intellectual curiosity. I was thrilled to have him as a student last year and then equally thrilled to see him on my roster again this year. He showed the same awesome attitude this year and was such a benefit to have in class. He is the son of Jennifer and Gary Lauinger.
— Jason Olson
Savanna Losievski: Grade 10, health
Savanna did a great job in Health 10 the first trimester. She was always focused and determined to perform wonderfully on both tests and assignments. However, her grade was not what set her apart from other learners. Savanna was kind, thoughtful and helpful day in and day out. Savanna also came to class each day with a positive attitude and a willingness to participate in class discussions. Thank you Savanna for all you did in the first trimester. I am happy to nominate Savanna for Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Christy Downs and Nicholas Losievski.
— Tim Thode
Lucas Meier: Grade 9, Intermediate Algebra B
Lucas is a very conscientious student who asks great questions during a lesson and after. He isn't afraid to make mistakes and truly wants to understand what we are studying. Lucas is also a great asset to our class, he participates in all discussions and isn't afraid to have fun in math class. He is kind and respectful to all of his classmates. I appreciate having Lucas in class! He is the son of Cindy Meier and Cory Meier.
— Jami Beffert
Kasen Roling: Grade 9, Drafting I
Kasen has shown leadership and the ability to work independently as he excelled in Drafting I. He was able to grasp the Drafting I curriculum quickly and was able to work ahead and work on a different CAD software that is used for machine tools and robotics. Kasen did an outstanding job and is starting to master the Fusion CAD program. We look forward to seeing him in more technology education classes. He is the son of Nicole Hahn Roling and Troy Roling.
— Daryl Lundin
Jayden Seefeldt: Grade 12, world around me
Jayden has had a really good start to the year and handled having to do distance learning for almost a month like a champ. He works hard every day. Jayden has grown and increased his working skills. He works hard the whole hour, he is polite and thoughtful to his peers and his teachers. Jayden has become a leader to his peers that are younger. He is doing well keeping track of what he needs to do in his classes. He is the son of Heather and Reese Seefeldt.
— Amy Nisse
Friedrich (Ricky) Stoltenberg: Grade 9, Art I and II
Ricky has been a full-time distance learner both in the first trimester in Art I and now in the second trimester in Art II drawing/painting. He exemplifies all of the characteristics of a Student of the Month. He is punctual in coming to class and turning in his assignments. He is friendly and helpful as he always says hello and frequently answers questions for other students. He participates in class discussions and asks questions to confirm his understanding of the process we using for the projects. His work shows his dedication to doing his best on his projects and continuing improvement in skill. He is the son of Carmen and Nicholas Flaschenriem.
— Tinea Graham
Savannah Schlueter: Grade 10, Spanish IIA
Savannah is always willing to contribute in class, whether in person or distance. Her willingness to share helps others feel comfortable to share as well. She is the daughter of Dawn and Russell Schlueter.
— Daryl Patrick
Kennedy Wehler: Grade 11, journalism
Kennedy overcame a number of challenges in the first trimester to complete her quality work in journalism. She wrote an engaging personality profile of Chanda Kropp that really brought Mrs. Kropp to life. I am proud of what she learned this trimester and how her writing showed that. She is the daughter of Monica and Jon Wehler.
— Ruth Hamlow