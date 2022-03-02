Morgan Dean: Grade 12, foods/child development
The FACS department chose Morgan Dean as Student of the Month because of her positive impact inside the classroom. Morgan is a delight to have in class, as she is very personable, helpful to others, and is always ready to contribute. Morgan is also the Elks Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Melissa and Terry Dean.
— FACS department
Grace Ebert: Grade 11, film
Grace was chosen to be recognized by the art department for her creative film work and active engagement in the learning process. She has put in extra time from planning through editing to produce quality short films, showcasing her creativity through the art of visual storytelling. She’s a positive example for others and a joy to have in class. She is the daughter of Wendy Ebert and Anthony Ebert.
— Carla Benson
David Jenum: Grade 10, U.S. history
David works exceptionally hard in class and goes beyond the normal expectations. He also brings a natural humor to the classroom and shows a great ability to work with all of his fellow classmates. He is a great asset to have in class. He is the son Melanie and Gregory Jenum.
— Jason Olson
Jadiin Jorgensen: Grade 10, Geometry A
Jadiin has been doing a great job in geometry for this trimester. He is always prepared for class and is engaged in the class lesson that is being taught. Jadiin participates in class by answering questions and giving input that helps him learn the lesson better and helps other students getting a better grasp of the content being covered. He prepares well for assessments and has earned top grades in the class. Jadiin has been a joy to have in class and he is very deserving of this award. Congratulations, Jadiin. He is the son of Magalie Stancek.
— Josh Berge
Samuel Markquart: Grade 10, PAES lab/self advocacy
Samuel works hard in his classes and tries his best every day. He participates in class discussions, gets his homework in on time, will organize a group activity during free time without being prompted to, and works well with peers during group activities. Samuel is also an excellent student in PAES. He has great attendance, he follows procedures, and he independently reads each job card carefully to understand what he needs to do. Samuel is always willing to work in any area of the PAES lab and he is not afraid to try new jobs. He is kind to all other students and respectful to his teachers and paras. He is the son of Noelle and Scott Markquart.
— Karen Pachan and Cheri Marelic
Arielle Niemeyer: Grade 9, German 1A
Arielle has shown great interest in German and has continued that outside of my classroom in additional teachers’ classrooms. It always brings me joy knowing that students are writing little notes on other teachers’ boards or are talking amongst each other in German. That being said, Arielle has done this both individually and with others. She is the daughter of Amy and Joel Niemeyer.
— Troy Schueble
Megan Reiner: Grade 12, lifetime sports
I have had the pleasure of having Megan Reiner in health and physical education over the course of her high school career. I have always appreciated her willingness to try new things, to ask questions, and to continually work hard in each class. Megan displays good sportsmanship and determination each day. She is the daughter of Marsha and Michael Reiner.
— Deb Card
Isaac Ubben: Grade 9, REACH
Isaac has grown a lot over the course of the year. He is taking great strides in stepping out of his comfort zone and growing into himself. He is learning to see and embrace his many positive qualities. He is also making great strides academically. He has impressed the REACH team by going the extra mile to earn great grades this trimester. He is the son of Abigail Kaping and Mark Ubben.
— Serene Brustuen
Hannah Wigern: Grade 10, band
Hannah is one of the hardest working students we have in the music department. Even though she is not in band this trimester, she is still down here practicing and honing her skills to get better. Hannah’s attitude and perseverance sets her apart from her peers and she is a wonderful role model to all students in Hutch and is one of the most deserving members of my ensembles to be Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Andrea and Mark Wigern.
— Kevin Kleindl
Jenny Zhu: Grade 12, college comp
Jenny challenged herself by taking two college writing classes this year. She has made progress in her skills as a researcher and a writer. Most recently, she used the feedback I gave her on her working source list to improve her skill at finding college-level sources and then used those sources to write a literature review. She is the daughter of Dan Ming Chen and Hong Zhu.
— Ruth Hamlow