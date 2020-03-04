Jenevieve Blake: Grade 12, English Literature 10
Jenevieve is a disciplined student. Her work is always thoroughly and carefully completed. She is also an insightful reader who contributes thoughtfully to class. She is the daughter of Lisa and Chad Blake.
— Ruth Hamlow
Madison Carrigan: Grade 11, textiles and designs
Madison is an exemplary student and a stand out in the FACS department this trimester. She brings enthusiasm and kindness each day. I can count on Maddie to be a leader and to help others in class and to always turn in quality work. She is the daughter of Christine and Jon Carrigan.
— Dori Duesterhoeft
Jaden Harder: Grade 10, business, sports and entertainment marketing
This fall I had the opportunity to have Jaden in my Accounting I class. Being his first exposure to accounting and business, Jaden had some difficulties and accounting did not come easy for him. However, he did not give up and was able to learn some basics of business and accounting. This trimester, Jaden is in my sports marketing class where we are promoting our Hutch Tigers Special Olympics team. Jaden has been very active in coming up with ideas to promote Special Olympics and to raise money to support our local program. Jaden was also one of four students who pledged to "lose his hair for Special Olympics" if we were able to reach certain goals. To date, the students have raised more than $5,700, and on Feb. 25 Jaden sacrificed his hair for Special Olympics. His dedication to the project and willingness to give up evenings to "pass the bucket" and, ultimately, to give up his hair to benefit others is greatly appreciated. Thank you Jaden. He is the son of Rochelle Finken.
— Jeffrey Peterson
Esther Kuenzi: Grade 10, German IB
Esther Kuenzi is fully deserving of February Student of the Month for world languages. She works hard in class daily, poses thoughtful questions and consistently exceeds my expectations. Although shy and sometimes quiet, she is a great asset to her German class. She is the daughter of Regina and Robert Kuenzi.
— Eli Schauer
Asher Lauinger: Grade 12, Art I
Ash is a very thoughtful and creative art student who puts a great deal of effort into each art project. Ash is helpful and respects classroom spaces and property, voluntarily cleaning up and organizing materials for others to use. He is inquisitive and not afraid to ask questions or research information to make every art piece the best it can be. Ash takes advantage of FLIP work times and often does revisions on art pieces to improve their quality.
— Tinea Graham
Stormi McDonald: Grade 11, advanced algebra
Stormi comes to class each day ready to learn and actively participates in our lessons. She also adds laughter and joy to our classroom with her comments and willingness to engage with other learners. I am thankful to have her in our class and appreciate her hard work and individuality. She is the daughter of Kelly McDonald.
— Jami Beffert
Julia Moreno: Grade 12, yearbook
I am nominating Julia Moreno, a senior who is in one of my yearbook classes. Julia has been an asset in this class from day one. She takes her assignments very seriously and is willing to step up and help others complete a task when she is done with her own. She is honest and compassionate, which are two things important in the creation of the yearbook. She is the daughter of Mayra and Julio Moreno. She is also the Elks Student of the Month.
— Rebecca Lloyd
Emily Pedersen: Grade 12, AP psychology
Emily is an extremely hard working student who shows a natural curiosity in class. She will continuously strive to understand material, even when it is hard. Her fun-loving attitude also makes it very easy to have her in class, and she is a valued part of the class. She is the daughter of Diane Pedersen.
— Jason Olson
Riley Sperl: Grade 9, strength training/conditioning
Riley comes to class every day with a smile on his face and ready to work. He always gives his best effort no matter what we are doing in class. He really enjoys the challenge and strives to get better each and every day. He is the son of Mira and Chris Sperl.
— Rory Fairbanks
Kendra White: Grade 12, concert choir
Kendra has been doing a great job in both band and choir. She comes to rehearsals ready to do her best. She has also been working hard to prepare for solo/ensemble contest. This year, she is singing two duets and, for the first time, a solo. Kendra has been constantly improving as a singer, and I am especially proud that she is taking the big step to perform a solo on her own. It has been great to see her confidence continue to grow. She is the daughter of Karin and Keith White.
— Nathaniel Raabe
Mikayla Witte: Grade 11, anatomy and physiology
Mikayla Witte is the science student of the month due to her meticulous nature and drive to gain knowledge. Ms. Witte routinely asks genuine, thought-provoking questions in human anatomy and physiology that are rooted in a desire to attain knowledge at the next level. She routinely drives conversations with these questions, and her quality of work is far above her peers. Even more importantly, her positive demeanor pushes her to fight through the difficult times in human anatomy and physiology! Thank you for all of your hard work Mikayla! She is the daughter of Rhonda and Tony Witte.
— Alex Brown