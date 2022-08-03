Welcome to the 2022-23 school year! The first day of school this year will be Monday, Aug. 29. We will conclude our school year on Tuesday, June 6, and commencement will follow on Friday, June 9. The following information should answer some of your questions to get the year started. Additionally, please make sure to take a look at our school website, isd423.org/hs, for additional information and updates. If you have any questions, please make sure to reach out to us through email or call the HHS mainline at 320-587-2151. We look forward to seeing you soon.
New student Orientation Day will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17. A welcome letter along with an agenda for the day has been emailed to all incoming ninth-graders and any students in grades 10-12 who are new to HHS this school year.
BACK TO SCHOOL AND PICTURES
Our annual HHS back-to-school day will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students in grades 9-12 will take their student photos at this time and will be able to complete necessary business transactions in person (activities payment; lock deposits; parking passes; etc.). Vision and hearing screening will also be provided for students entering Grade 9 and new HHS students in Grade 11.
Our annual HHS Open House will take place from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the high school, meet their teachers, and orient themselves to their classrooms, lockers, and other important destinations. During this evening, our parent/guardian meeting for ninth-graders will be held at 6 p.m. in the HHS Auditorium.
Student parking permits are available to purchase online at https://portal.isd423.org/Home/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f beginning on Monday, Aug. 15. The price of a parking pass is $50. Permits for the West Lot are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits for the East Lot will be available for students in Grade 12 until the first day of school when they will move to first-come, first-served as well.
Student schedules will be made available online via Infinite Campus for students in grades 9-12 on Friday, Aug. 12. HHS counselors will begin regular office hours Monday, Aug. 15. If students have any questions regarding their schedule, please contact your school counselor:
We are excited to welcome several new teachers to Hutchinson High School for the 2022-23 school year. They are:
- Julie Olson (English)
- Amy Parsons (English)
- Ryan Houseman (Science)
- Emily Lyons (Science)
- Blake Stolpestad (Art)
- Keri Buker (Counseling)
- Nicholas Buroker (Band)
2022 WALL OF FAME INDUCTION
Please join Hutchinson High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Homecoming football game to recognize these individuals for their contribution to Hutchinson activities.
The 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees are:
- Dave Larsen - Coach/Advisor
- Geoff Docken - Coach/Advisor
- Don Hansen - Coach/Advisor
- Kris Hoeft - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Gene Ollrich - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Sue (Duehn) Fauth - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Jackie (Mills) Egan - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Jon May - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Dan Prochnow - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate