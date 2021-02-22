The 2020-21 school year has been anything but typical. While Hutchinson students have had to make sacrifices due to COVID-19, one thing they’re not giving up is homecoming.
It’s Winter Homecoming week at Hutchinson High School, a change from most years when Homecoming is celebrated in fall. The theme this year, of course, is “Can’t mask our spirit.” While COVID restrictions limit some of the activities students and the public can participate in, there’s still plenty happening at the HHS this week.
The fun started last week with a kick-off video and the announcement of this year’s Homecoming Court. And then the dress-up days began with Neon Day Monday, Beach Day Tuesday, College Day Wednesday, Class Color Day Thursday and Tiger Spirit Day Friday.
Along with the dress-up days, students are participating in several other activities such as a weeklong bean bag tournament, a food drive collection, a virtual parade Thursday.
While the public is not able to participate in many of the activities, people can play along with online alumni trivia. Just follow @stuco_hutch or @HutchActivities on Twitter to test your knowledge with daily trivia questions. Members of the public can also watch the virtual parade by following those same Twitter accounts.
Lastly, details are being worked out to have the Homecoming wrap-up and coronation video streamed live online. It is tentatively scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the Hutchinson Public Schools YouTube page at tinyurl.com/756kc4xe.