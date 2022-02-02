Lily Docken: Grade 9, rec sports
Lily’s positive attitude and effort each day are greatly appreciated and helpful in our rec sports class. Besides being a good athlete, Lily does a wonderful job of including all students in all activities and games. Lily is also extremely receptive during learning opportunities, whether it be a concept or a skill. Lastly, Lily inspires others to work hard and be enthusiastic about movement. Thank you Lily for your consistent positivity and desire for excellence. She is the daughter of Ashley and Marc Docken.
— Tim Thode
Chevelle Karg: Grade 12, choir
Chevelle has been a leader in the alto section all year. She works hard every day and is willing to take on any musical challenge. She has also volunteered a lot of her free time to help finish cataloging and organizing the choir music library. She is the daughter of Kimberly and Jon Karg.
— Nathaniel Raabe
Grant Ketcher: Grade 12, Welding III
Grant comes to class each day with a positive attitude. He asks questions when he needs clarification and completes his work in a timely and professional manner. He is the son of Melissa and Shad Ketcher.
— Gary Koehring Jr.
Isabelle Knutson: Grade 12, FACS teacher assistant
In the classroom, Isabelle is trustworthy, dedicated and kind. As the current teacher assistant for the FACS department, she has gone above and beyond to help her teachers. Isabelle is also the Elk’s Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Tammy and Hans Knutson.
— Kaylee Albrecht
Lisabeth Larrasquitu-Atkinson: Grade 11, REACH
Lisabeth is consistently kind, respectful and thoughtful. She contributes positively to the classroom with her calm and positive energy. She also goes the extra mile to contribute to REACH with her ideas and organization. She has shown dedication to her school work this trimester and her hard work is paying off in her great grades thus far! Her guardian is Maria Arzipe.
— Serene Brustuen
Monica Padrnos: Grade 10, AP U.S. history
Monica has been a standout among standouts in AP U.S. history this year. She has actively been involved in class discussions throughout the school year. She has also immersed herself into her readings and homework, and she takes great pride in improving her writing skills. Her work ethic has been second to none. She is the daughter of Cassie and Eric Padrnos.
— Tim Longie
Ava Paulson: Grade 10, biology
This student works hard in class, asks questions and truly shows she wants to understand class objectives. She is respectful and kind to everyone around her. She carries a happy-go-lucky attitude that can easily be spread to others! This student goes past expectations by always offering to help or reteach classmates once she knows she understands material. Not just classmates that are friends, but anyone who expresses the need for help. Ava is wonderful to have in class! She is the daughter of Debra and John Paulson.
— Courtney Fogarty
Skyler Siewert: Grade 10, reading and math
Skyler has great attendance and is very attentive in class. She is organized and always follows directions. She asks questions when necessary and responds appropriately to redirection. She has a great attitude and is willing to learn and try new things. She is friendly to her peers and has a good sense of humor. Skyler has a good attitude and tries her best every day, even with things going on outside of school. She is the daughter of Wanda Siewert.
— Amy Nisse, Cheryl Marelic and Karen Pachan
Marissa Stamer: Grade 10, ceramics
Marissa is a very thoughtful, creative student who approaches her work with concern for quality and showcasing her best abilities. She has a positive attitude in class, answers questions readily and is willing to help others and myself. She is the daughter of Robin and Jeff Stamer.
— Tinea Graham
Ava Tronson: Grade 9, Spanish II
Ava always brings a positive attitude to class and is eager to learn every day. Her willingness to share in class helps the other students to learn Spanish as well. She is the daughter of Elizabeth Stromberg and Eric Tronson.
— Daryl Patrick
Mikhael Woube: Grade 9, Geometry A
Mikhael has jumped right into the swing of school after the winter break. He has been putting in additional time and work to get himself caught up on material after an absence prior to break. Spending time at home catching up on lesson videos and staying after school working on homework assignments has shown his dedication to learning. Along with working on missing work, Mikhael has been putting in hard work on homework and lesson material for the current unit. He has spent some of his after-school time getting help on homework assignments to ensure he understands the material to the fullest extent, and preparing for the upcoming test. Additionally, Mikhael has been making a concentrated effort to participate and follow along productively during in-class instruction. I am very proud that Mikhael is taking his missing work and current work seriously. He is the son of Stephanie and Worku Woubie.
— Clara Kuerschener