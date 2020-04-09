If you drove by Hutchinson High School Monday night between 8 and 8:20 p.m., you may have noticed the lights were on at S.R. Knutson Field. No, high school sports have not started yet this spring. HHS has joined the nationwide movement #BeTheLight to support communities and high school seniors who would be celebrating their graduation ceremonies if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
“It grew pretty, pretty quickly,” HHS activities director Thayne Johnson said. “It's something we could do, and hopefully it sends a positive message to our kids, to our staff, and our community.”
The idea is simple. Every Monday through the rest of the school year, the lights will be turned on at S.R. Knutson Field from 8 to 8:20 p.m. — 8:20 is 20:20 in military time.
The movement started March 24 in the small town of Dumas, Texas, and spread to Minnesota with the help of John Millea of the Minnesota State High School League. Centennial High School was the first in Minnesota to join the movement on March 30. Then Millea promoted it with his influential Twitter account, and as of this past Monday more than 150 schools participated.
Some schools such as Hutchinson will keep the lights on for 20 minutes, while others will keep them on for an hour, Johnson said. Other schools will get more creative. Litchfield plans to turn its lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the 2020 class. Tartan High School will light its stadium for 622 seconds, as they are part of the 622 school district.