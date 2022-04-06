Noah Anderson: Grade 11, German III
Noah was a wonderful bright spot in my day for Trimesters 1 and 2. He was always willing to read out loud or act out scenes whenever I asked him to. We have had multiple moments that we had great tangents about Germany or when he had his head in his backpack. I never thought as a teacher I would end up with my own “merch” line. I will miss him this trimester to say the least. He is the son of Sara Anderson and grandson of Pamela Anderson.
— Troy Scheuble
Evan Baumgarten: Grade 10, film
Evan was chosen to be recognized by the art department for his creative film work and contributions to the entire class. He excelled in the areas of cinematography, camera work, acting and editing. Each of his film projects exhibited standout qualities that inspired others and made them laugh on Film Fridays. Congratulations, Evan. He is the son of Stephanie and Darin Baumgarten.
— Carla Benson
Taylor Boehme: Grade 9, intermediate algebra
Taylor works hard and takes her math classes seriously. She wants to get the most out of high school and has decided to take both Geometry B and Intermediate Algebra C in the same trimester. Some students would shy away from the extra commitment that involves, but Taylor has embraced the work and is excelling in both courses. She has been watching videos at home, keeping up on the notes outside of class, and scoring high on summative assessments. Keep up the wonderful work Taylor. She is the daughter of Teresa and Kevin Oleson.
— Joseph Otremba
Phoenix Fischer: Grade 9, core intermediate algebra
Phoenix is very persistent and wants to do well. He asks questions and wants clarification when he isn’t sure he’s understanding the material. His ability to focus on his learning and ignore distractions has improved tremendously. He is the son of Denise and Danny Fischer.
— Kristin Bateman
Abby Lee: Grade 12, foods, home interiors, world of work
Abby has been an outstanding student in all the FACS courses she has taken. Abby is a leader in her project teams, pays attention to detail, communicates well with peers and is always willing to help out when needed. All of these qualities have made Abbi stand out as our student of the month. Congrats Abby. Abby is also the Elks Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Trevis Lee.
— FACS Department
Jack Matheny: Grade 11, choir
Jack has been excelling in all things music this year. He’s involved in band, choir, New World Singers, AP Music Theory, and he is auditioning for All-State Choir as well as performing for the solo/ensemble contest. Jack comes to class and lessons ready to learn, work hard and have fun. He’s a great asset to have in the music department. He is the son of Julie and Jared Matheny.
— Nathaniel Raabe
Mitchell Piehl: Grade 12, AP American Government
I am fortunate to have Mitchell Piehl as a student in my AP Government Class. Mitchell is bright, energetic, positive, compassionate, and a genuinely well-rounded student. Mitchell is on time and prepared every day for class. He is a great leader in group activities and asks quality critical thinking questions during lectures. Mitchell performs very well in research activities, as well as translating that research into the written word. He is prepared for tests and has never had a late assignment in my class. He would be a great asset to have in any classroom and I am lucky that he happens to be in mine. He is the son of Gail and Dan Piehl.
— Brian Beffert
Sam Rensch: Grade 12, accounting and sports marketing
Over the years, Sam has taken several business classes. He always shows up with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. During Trimester 2, Sam did a nice job in sports and entertainment marketing and went above and beyond in promoting the Polar Plunge. In Accounting II, Sam always did a good job of asking questions, and he put in extra time ensuring that his final project was done with accuracy and so that everything would balance. It is fun having students like Sam in class. He is the son of Jennifer and Jeff Rensch.
— Jeffrey Peterson
Dylan Wigern: Grade 11, woods, welding, automotive
Dylan Wigern has been an exceptional student throughout many different technology education classes. He has had success in woods, welding and automotive classes. He has even volunteered his personal vehicle to his class to allow classmates the opportunity to learn how to change a transmission. Dylan is a leader in the classroom and in athletics. Dylan would make a great technology education teacher in the future. He is the son of Andrea and Mark Wigern.
— Gary Koehring Jr.