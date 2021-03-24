Manuel Gandarillas: Grade 10, Geometry A
Like many students, distance learning was a challenge for Manny. He realized some problems it was causing and took action. For the last six weeks, Manny has given great effort to get himself back on track. He has worked hard to get caught up on his missing work and improve his overall understanding of geometry. I have really appreciated his effort. He is the son of Maria Gonzalez and Javier Gandarillas.
— Kyle Schroeder
Samantha Hagberg: Grade 12, Art II: Film
Sam was chosen to be recognized by the art department for her impressive film work and active engagement with the filmmaking and editing process. She has taken the time from planning through editing to produce some quality short films, showcasing her creativity through visual storytelling. Congratulations, Sam. She is the daughter of Gretchen and Jerry Hagberg.
— Carla Benson
Jack Hartman: Grade 9, concert band
Some of the main reasons why Jack was chosen for Student of the Month is his leadership skills, positive attitude, and the way he carries himself through difficult and easy days. Many times I will hear Jack leading his section by either helping them out or just a simple "focus up" from him. He always comes to class ready to go and always gives me his best, and by doing that he elevates his peers. Jack is also asking great questions to gain more knowledge and is capable of describing difficult passages in a way that gets his question across. Jack is a great young man to have in class and that is why he is Student of the Month. He is the son of Kristin and Chuck Hartman.
— Kevin Kleindl
Jerome Hilgemann: Grade 12, sports officiating
Jerome has embraced our new sports officiating course. In the first trimester the sport that was covered and prepared for was basketball. After completing the course, Jerome, registered with the Minnesota State High School League as a basketball official and began working basketball games for schools within our area. We just completed our second trimester of sports officiating and Jerome studied both baseball and softball and is preparing himself to potentially become a registered official in those sports. Jerome is always engaged in the class by asking questions, offering answers, and discussing different situations that arise within these athletic events. He is always probing for answers and understanding. With the shortage that the MSHSL has in game officials, Jerome sees the need for them, at all levels of play, and is enjoying the pursuit of becoming a sports official. He is the son of Rikki and Scott Hilgemann. He is also the Elks Student of the Month.
— Dennis Piechowski
Elizabeth Krumrie: Grade 10, Spanish IIB
Liz has a positive attitude that can rub off onto other people. Her attitude has a positive effect on the whole class. She is the daughter of Ginny and Adam Krumrie.
— Daryl Patrick
Logan Mixon: Grade 12, welding
Logan has shown a tremendous amount of drive and diligence in his work. He has spent extra time outside of school to master his welds and to learn as much as he can about every aspect. Not only has he taken the extra time to work on his own skills, but Logan is always willing to help his classmates in getting their welds done. He never hesitates to jump in a booth and show them how to make adjustments to make their welds better. He is a wonderful student and has been a great leader in the classroom. He is the son of Larry Mixon.
— Morgan Frank
Landon Olsen: Grade 11, personal training
Landon was consistent with his effort in my class. He came in every day and worked on improving himself. It did not matter if we were in distance, hybrid or full in-person learning, Landon was always working and a positive influence in the room. He is the son of Emily Olsen.
— Rory Fairbanks
Chyanne Pawlicki: Grade 10, reading/PAES lab
Her effort in class is excellent. She comes in here every day, does her best at what we're working on and heads out when the bell rings. Chyanne has done great with whatever learning model we throw at her and she has stepped up and taken charge in classes that don't interest her. She is the daughter of Brandi and Jason Pawlicki.
— Cheri Marelic and Karen Pachan
Alison Peterson: Grade 9, U.S. History 9
I am fortunate to have Alison (Ali) Peterson as a student in my second trimester U.S. History 9 class. Ali is bright, energetic, positive, compassionate and a genuinely well-rounded student. Ali is on time and prepared every day for class. She is a great leader in group activities and asks quality critical thinking questions during lectures. Ali performs very well in research activities, as well as translating that research into the written word. Ali is prepared for tests and never has had a late assignment in my class. Ali would be a great asset to have in any classroom and I am lucky that she happened to be in mine. She is the daughter of Barb Peterson.
— Brian Beffert
Isaiah Ralph: Grade 10, REACH
Isaiah has shown grit by keeping his eyes on his dream and working hard to push through roadblocks, even when it was difficult. Isaiah has persevered by taking the initiative to stay after, connecting with his teachers and balancing home and school responsibilities. Isaiah has maintained a positive attitude and is an encouragement to those around him. Isaiah is a bright part of our class and we are so proud of him and his commitment to his journey. He is the son of Haley Dansby and Vincent Ralph.
— REACH Team
Cade Salmela: Grade 11, investigative/research writing
Cade is a diligent student who completes his work to the best of his ability and asks good questions to improve his understanding. Cade is always respectful toward his classmates and teachers. His drive for excellence in all that he does serves as a strong example for his peers and is a strong asset in all that Cade does. He is the son of Laura and William Salmela.
— Annika Ring
Havilah Stancek: Grade 10, foods
I chose Havi as my student of the month because she stands out as a model student. Havi is organized, she is very thorough and pays attention to detail in her academic work, and her presentations for foods labs have all been superb. I look forward to having Havi in future classes throughout her high school career. She is the daughter of Hannah Briesemeister and Nathan Stancek.
— Ronda Eckhart