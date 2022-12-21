Following are Students of the Month for December at Hutchinson High School. Listing includes the teacher who nominated the student and in what subject.
Akira Alvarado – Grade 11
Mr. Beffert – American Government
I am fortunate to have Akira Alvarado as a student in my first trimester American Government class. Akira is bright, energetic, positive, compassionate, and a genuinely well rounded student. Akira is on time and prepared every day for class. She is a great leader in-group activities and askes quality critical thinking questions during lectures. Akira performs very well in research activities, as well as translating that research into the written word. Akira is prepared for tests and never has had a late assignment in my class. Akira would be a great asset to have in any classroom and I am lucky that she happens to be in mine. I recommend Akira Alvarado without hesitation for December Student of the Month. She is the daughter of BreeAnn Alvarado.
Brynn Beffert – Grade 12
Mr. Piechowski – Computer Applications
Brynn was detailed in her work which is extremely important when working with computer software programs such as Excel, Access, and PowerPoint. Brynn asked questions when she needed in order to deepen her understanding of the software and its capabilities. She took the time in her work to make sure the fine details were accurately done and made sure it presented in a professional manner. She is the daughter of Jami and Brian Beffert.
Raydon Bipes — Grade 10
Mr. Thode – Rec Sports II
Raydon is a full effort all the time type student. However, he doesn’t allow his competitive spirit to get in the way of doing the right thing and treating everyone with kindness and respect. Raydon helps others and enjoys all activities even if they are new to him or not his favorite. Raydon was a joy to have in REC Sport II. He is the son of Amy Bipes and Philip Bipes.
Alexandra Dobie – Grade 10
Mr. Patrick – Spanish IIA
Alex always has a positive attitude and uses this attitude to help create a positive learning environment for the other students. She is the daughter of Jennifer Dobie and Steven Dobie.
Reece Gartner – Grade 12
Ms. Benson – Photo/Graphics
Reece was chosen to be recognized by the Art department for her impressive creativity and work ethic in both photography and graphic design. She has a natural eye for design, and her artwork consistently displays advanced level understanding of concepts, tools, and software. She’s also such a positive person and a joy to be around! Congratulations, Reece! She is the daughter of Rachel and Brian Gartner.
Morgan Glieden – Grade 12
Ms. Albrecht – Home & Interiors
Morgan is trustworthy, dedicated, and kind. She has taken many FACS courses and has always gone above and beyond in her work and to help her teachers and classmates. She is the daughter of Amanda Gaspar and Daniel Glieden.
Alexi Hernandez – Grade 10
Ms. Pachan – Reading
Alexi is enjoyable to have in class. He works and tries hard every day to be successful in all his classes. As the trimester progressed in his Reading class, Alexi’s daily effort and persistence improved. In the PAES Lab, Alexi is willing to work in any job area and he is not afraid to try new jobs. Alexi is courteous and punctual with a good sense of humor. He is kind to all other students and respectful to his teachers and paras. He is the son of Marisol Gonzalez and Eduardo Hernandez.
Marissa Jenneke – Grade 11
REACH Staff – REACH
Marissa sometimes flies under the radar because she consistently does what she needs to do...and she does it with a super positive attitude! Marissa is a kind and inclusive person and she goes out of her way to make others feel valued and heard. Her practical sense and ability to stay calm make her a natural leader. We love having Marissa in our classroom! She is the daughter of Resa and Rick Jenneke.
Christina Lin – Grade 9
Mr Berge – Intermediate Algebra
Christina had a great work ethic for the entire trimester. She listened well, took great notes, asked in-depth questions, and helped other students who had questions. Christina was a model student and her work ethic will give her much success in her high school career and beyond! She is the daughter of Qiu Yuezhu and Jian Xin Lin.
Selma Moore – Grade 12
Mr Raabe – Choir
Selma is a very talented and dedicated individual, especially when it comes to music and dance. She excels in all areas of singing whether it be as a leader in the soprano section in choir and New World Singers or exploring the potential of her solo voice. Selma is very coachable and is fun to work with. She enjoys working on the big picture concepts as well as the very finite details which has been a joy for me to teach. Selma is also the Elk’s Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Lori Moore and Cleve Moore.
Joseph Wang – Grade 10
Ms Parsons – Literature
If there is one thing Joey Wang does not understand, it’s the concept of “good enough.” He always strives to improve and never settles. He asks questions and uses clarifications and feedback to revise his work, tweaking this and that to make it better. His natural curiosity leads him to inquire about all manner of topics and ideas, which in turn helps his classmates broaden their thinking. When he works with a group, he leads by example, never bossing or commanding. Joseph Wang is an exceptional student in every way. He is the son of Joyce and Fengen Wang.
Max Wurdell – Grade 10
Mr Koehring – Welding II
Max has taken many of Tech Ed courses in his first two years of high school and has succeeded in all of them. He was in Welding II class during our first trimester and he absolutely excelled. He was always willing to help the other students when they had a question or needed guidance. Additionally, he completed many other projects for our program throughout his time in our class. He is a natural when it comes to welding and has the strong work ethic to match that. Max is going to be very successful no matter what career path he chooses. He is the son of Elizabeth and Gus Wurdell.