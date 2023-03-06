Following are Students of the Month for February at Hutchinson High School. The listing includes student name, grade, teacher and subject nominated for, and comments from the teacher.
Gabriel French, Grade 9
Mr. Markquart, English Literature
He has taken a keen interest in understanding and engaging with our stories. He has reservations about his ability to see the finer aspects of stories, but this does not stop him from asking questions and trying hard to become better. He is the son of Angela and Aaron French.
Lily Reents, Grade 10
Mr. Berge, Geometry A
Lily has been a model student in Geometry. She listens well, takes good notes, and is always on task with the material that is being presented. Lily is a positive example to her classmates and is very worthy of this award. Congratulations Lily! She is the daughter of Tracy and Tim Buschel.
Brie Kobow, Grade 10
Mr Hedberg, Floriculture
Brie has had a major impact in floriculture with her creativity and willingness to try designs that are out of normal. Brie has a wonderful attitude in class and is willing to go the extra mile to achieve the goal of a wonderful final product. She is the daughter of Becky and Brian Kobow.
Albert Lorencez, Grade 10
Ms. Bateman, Intermediate Algebra
Albert has really taken control of his learning this year. He is focused, asks questions, and works well with his peers and staff. Albert works diligently to understand the lessons in each class. He is willing to put in extra time outside of class time to complete his work. Albert is always happy and friendly. His desire to learn is evident in each class, which causes him to unknowingly be a great role model to his peers. He is the son of Saray Cruz Rocha.
Liliana Diaz, Grade 11
Ms. Fritch, REACH
Liliana joined REACH this trimester, and we are thrilled to have her! She has truly immersed herself in the REACH classroom and has been a positive addition. Liliana reaches out for support, engages in classroom activities, and works hard during academic time. She is constantly striving to do better and we have seen such growth in her. We’re so proud of her hard work and hope she continues to join us in REACH! She is the daughter of Sara Diaz.
Rowan Jordahl, Grade 12
Mr. Raabe, Choir
I am repeatedly impressed with Rowan’s drive to improve and take on challenges. He has been a leader in the music department for a long time, his passion and talent for music continues to set an example for others. He is involved in just about every musical activity we offer at HHS and he succeeds at them all. I appreciate his ability to work hard, but always have fun at what he’s doing. He is also the Elk’s Student of the Month. He is the son of Michelle and Jim Jordahl.
Landon Kiefer, Grade 12
Mr. Peterson, Accounting II/ Occupational Mentorship
You reap what you sow. When it comes to high school students getting the most out of their education, Landon could write the book. I have had the pleasure of having Landon in Accounting I & II, Business Law, Occupational Mentorship, Personal Finance, Sports Marketing and he is enrolled in Accounting III this spring. When he decided to take a number of business classes to see if he would really like business, he didn’t just take the classes, he embraced them. One of the classes he has this trimester is Occupational Mentorship. I love reading Landon’s weekly journal entries as he has enough background knowledge to really understand what is going on and when he relates what he and his mentor are doing in the “Real Accounting/Business World” I can feel excitement and passion. He has always been an asset to every class and he will always be an asset to those he is associated with. He is the son of Veldkamp and Mike Kiefer.
Savanna Losievski, Grade 12
Ms. Albrecht, Textiles & Design
Savanna Losievski is the FACS Department’s Student of the Month. Savanna is very personable and friendly to her teachers and peers, she is reliable with tasks around the classroom, and is always willing to participate in class. She is the daughter of Christy Downs and Nicholas Losievski.
Nolan Reiter, Grade 12
Mr. Olson, AP Psychology
Nolan is a joy to have in class. His positive attitude and especially his energy make him such a great student. Additionally, he has a high level of intellectual curiosity that should make him successful no matter where he goes in the future. He is the son of Jennifer and Adam Reiter.