Following are Students of the Month for March at Hutchinson High School. The listing includes student name, grade, teacher and subject nominated for, and comments from the teacher.
Isaac Ambriz, Grade 9
Ms. Robuck, Mystery Genre
Isaac Ambriz has worked incredibly hard in my class. He is always willing to ask questions, coming up during my prep to work on his assignments, and is very respectful to me and his peers. He strives to do the best he can in my class and continues to have an open and curious outlook for the content. I’ve seen tremendous growth with his literary analysis skills this trimester as well.
Jonathan Hagel, Grade 9
Mr. Rude. Geometry B
Jonathan comes to class prepared to work every single day. He does not just give students answers, instead he is good at looking at their work and offering suggestions on how to continue. When Jonathan knew he was going to be absent, he worked ahead and completed everything he needed to complete before being absent. Great job Jonathan! He is the son of Sheila and Thomas Hagel.
Dylin Kunkel, Grade 9
Mr. Buroker, Band
Dylin recently completed her audition for the Minnesota Music Educator’s Association All-State band, a process that involves learning scales and an etude at a high degree of precision, then recording a performance of those items. Dylin spent a great deal of time outside of class preparing to record and sorting through her recordings to select what she thought best represented her playing. Additionally, she continues to demonstrate leadership and excellence inside the classroom every day. She is the daughter of Jana and Andrew Kunkel.
Briana McRaith, Grade 9
Ms. Boeckers, Math B
Briana has done a great job coming to school consistently and working hard on her academics. There has been a lot of change for her and she continues to be resilient and works hard to be successful. I am proud of the choices she has been making while at school and cannot wait for her to have an amazing rest of the school year. She is the daughter of Jill and Ed McRaith.
Molly Trosen, Grade 9
Mr. Zaffke, PS: Engineering
Molly works very hard and always has a positive attitude. She has done exceptional work in PS Engineering and is consistently the top scorer on exams and projects. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Paul Trosen.
Harper Prellwitz, Grade 10
Mr. Longie, AP U.S. History
Harper has been a consistent standout in A.P. U.S. History the entire year. He demonstrates a keen understanding of evaluating important events, and is able to synthesis complicated information. He is a hard worker, and has a genuine interested in learning. He is the son of Kathy and Anthony Prellwitz.
Shanessa Millerbernd, Grade 11
Ms. Benson, Photo/Graphics
Shanessa was chosen to be recognized by the Art Department for being an exemplary student in Photography and Graphic Design. She has a strong work ethic, a natural talent for design, she navigated Adobe software well, and added her own creativity to each assignment. Congratulations, Shanessa! She is the daughter of ReEtta and Clint Millerbernd.
Andrew Soderlund, Grade 11
Mr. Peterson, Accounting II
It is always a pleasure to have Andrew in class. He is not only a student who always has a smile on his face, but he also usually has a question. Andrew loves to socialize with this teachers and classmates, but also wants to get the most out of every class. In Accounting II, Andrew spent numerous after school hours working on his final project and even though it didn’t turn out perfect, he didn’t give up and toughed it out to the end. He is the son of Michelle and Charles Soderlund.
DeShawn Shurtleff, Grade 12
Ms. Eckhart, Foods I
DeShawn has come a long way through his secondary years. He has great attendance and has taken pride in his cooking labs, striving to do well in his lab group. DeShawn has a pleasant personality and a great sense of humor. I have confidence he will work hard in his future career and those around him will appreciate him as a co-worker. DeShawn is also the Elk’s Student of the Month. He is the son of Sara Shurtleff and Jeff Shurtleff.