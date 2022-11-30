The following students were chosen as Student of the Month for November at Hutchinson High School. HHS teachers select the students.
Brady Andersen – Grade 12
Mr. Koehring – Rec Vehicles
Brady Andersen is a wonderful student to have in the Technology Education. He shows up each day prepared for our class. He brings a positive energy everyday and a desire to work hard. He shows leadership by providing assistance to his classmates. Brady asks intelligent questions and is always looking for ways to improve and grow. Brady is also a leader on the football field and in the wrestling room. Brady will be successful after high school in any career he chooses. He is the son of Sara and Bruce Andersen.
Colton Grob - Grade 12
Ms. Benson – Film
Colton was chosen to be recognized by the art department for his impressive film work and active engagement in the learning process. He excels in the areas of cinematography, camera work, and editing. He has produced some quality short films, showcasing his creativity through visual storytelling. Congratulations, Colton! He is the son of Danielle and Todd Bruhjell.
Cade Johnson – Grade 11
Mr. Peterson – Business Law
One of the activities students participate in during business law is a mock trial. Cade Johnson was one of the defense attorneys and took his job very seriously. While interviewing witnesses, Cade was very thorough and had well thought out questions. During the trial Cade continued his thorough questioning with great follow-up questions and cross examination. At the end of the trial, Cade delivered his team's closing arguments and convinced the jury that their defendant could not be found guilty "beyond a reasonable doubt." Not only did Cade do a great job as an individual during the mock trial process, but he worked very well with the team of attorneys and all of the witnesses. He is the son of Sara Johnson and Thad Johnson.
Sierra Klimp – Grade 11
Ms. Bateman –
Sierra has done a fantastic job this year. She is very responsible with how she uses her class time and is quick to assist other students when help is needed. She is always respectful and kind to her teachers and peers. Her organizational skills have improved which is evident in her work completion and overall grades. When Sierra sets her mind to something she makes sure it gets done to the best of her ability. It is such a joy to work with her. She is the daughter of Karen Klimp and Benjamin Klimp.
Jack Matheny – Grade 12
Ms. Strom – Economics
Jack is a student who consistently shows up to class with a smile on his face (even for economics!). He is always ready to rock and willing to learn about that day's content, regardless of the day he might have had. Having a student like Jack in the classroom brightens not only my mood as a teacher but also the classmates around him! Keep it up Jack! He is the son of Julie and Jared Matheny.
Nevaeh Rettig – Grade 11
Ms. Albrecht – Textiles & Design
Nevaeh Rettig has been selected as Student of the Month for FACS because she is very personable, kind, and helpful to other students. Nevaeh is currently enrolled in Homes and Interiors and Textiles and Designs. She always has her hand up to answer questions and contribute to class discussions. She is the daughter of Jennifer Rettig.
Andy Shorter – Grade 9
Mr. Scheuble – German IA
Andy has been a blast to have in class. Anything from German language and culture stuff, all the way to roping friends to come to play games in German Club. Andy also takes lead and initiative when it comes to asking questions and answering questions in class. Overall great student! Andy is the child of Sara and Josh Shorter.
Lily Sickmann – Grade 12
Ms. Olson – Classic Literature
Lily is an absolute joy to have in Classical Literature. Every day she comes to class with a positive attitude, a willingness to work hard, the desire to exceed expectations, and a spirit of cooperation that makes her a leader and a role models for others. Lily puts forth great effort in all of her Classical Literature assignments, whether it's reading, writing, or group assignments, and she has a strong desire to get better at anything she attempts. Her desire for self-improvement makes her a leader among others, and her positive attitude is a joy in the classroom and to other students who look up to her. She is the daughter of Heidi and Cory Sickmann. Lily is also the Elk’s Student of the Month.
Ella Stiras – Grade 10
Ms. K. Dobratz – Advanced Algebra A
Because of her grit and grace, Ella Stiras is the perfect choice for student of the month. Ella works harder than most. She is not afraid to ask questions or stay after school for extra help, and she keeps trying until she masters something. She does this all with a smile on her face and she never loses her can-do attitude. Ella's kind heart is so evident in the way she treats both peers and adults. She is a joy to have in class! She is the daughter of Jenelle and Larry Stiras.
Olivia Stone – Grade 10
Ms. Card – Health
Olivia has been an outstanding student in the Health/PE department. Olivia has been very diligent about paying attention to details, works well with her peers and is always willing to share when needed. All of these are qualities that have made her to be selected as Student of the Month. Congratulations! She is the daughter of Martha Saenz and Robert Stone.