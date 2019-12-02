Ashley Burczek: Grade 9, English 9
Ashley has shown perseverance in class every day by always wanting to do better. She works very hard at all assignments whether it is a unit summative test or a capitalization worksheet. She is the first to arrive and the last to leave the class almost every day. She is the daughter of Anna and Gary Burczek.
— Rebecca Lloyd
Christopher Garcia: Grade 9, REACH
Chris impressed us with his maturity the first time we met him at open house. As a freshman, he walked right in and shook our hands and introduced himself! Chris is polite, honest and a hard worker. He is very respectful and loves to ask if he can help. He is a quiet, positive force in our class! He is the son of Cynthia Garcia and Miguel Garcia.
— REACH staff
Quentin Hamilton: Grade 11, strength and conditioning
Quentin has displayed great character in class. He has two P.E. classes and on the day we ran the mile, even though he was not required to run it a second time, he chose to run with another student to give him encouragement throughout the run.
— Rory Fairbank
Mason Jindra: Grade 9, computer applications
Mason does an excellent job going above and beyond understanding the material being presented in class. He will take the time to seek out additional information and "how to" with questions and problems that arise in learning new material. He then takes that additional knowledge and shares with other students and instructors on what he has discovered. He is the son of Jennifer and Jason Jindra.
— Dennis Piechowski
Parker Johnson: Grade 11, Art I
Parker has made some exceptional quality artwork this trimester. He works diligently during class time, and due to the complexity of his ideas has taken initiative to come in and finish projects outside of class as well. He is always respectful to staff and friendly to the students around him. He is the son of Donna Ruzicka and Dennis Johnson.
— Carla Benson
Dylan King: Grade 12, food/textile and designs
I have Dylan in both Foods 1 and textiles. He has shown tremendous growth and maturity since I had him last as a sophomore. Dylan is fun to have in class, but when it comes time to buckle down and work he turns into a great leader to those around him. I enjoy the passion and effort he brings to his class projects and am proud of the person Dylan has become. He is the son of Theresa and Jason King.
— Dori Duesterhoeft
Patrick Lyons: Grade 12, band/AP music theory
The reason why we are nominating Pat is because he has always been a very dependable and respectful young man. He is incredibly talented when it comes to playing the drums not only in wind ensemble, but also musical pit and jazz band. We also feel like he is fit for this honor because he is top of the class in AP music theory and always has great questions and is able to pick up on new concepts. He is the son of Shannon and James Lyons.
— Kevin Kleindl
Alecia Meier: Grade 9, intermediate algebra
Alecia has been a model student in Core Intermediate Algebra B this trimester. She works very hard and is diligent about getting everything done and turned in on time. On occasion, she has struggled with some concepts and comes to ask for more problems to help her understand the errors she has made. Thanks for your hard work and great dedication to doing the best you can in this course! She is the daughter of Janelle Popowski and Brandon Meier.
— Joe Otremba
Adrian Montes: Grade 9, German I
Andrian Montes is a student who works hard in my German 1A class. He is always willing to take risks in the learning process, and because of this he has grown in his confidence and in his abilities as a learner of German. He is the grandson of Jean and Greg Witt.
— Eli Schauer
Samuel Sanders: Grade 10, PS engineering
Sam has been a great leader in our engineering classroom. Sam utilizes the engineering design process, diving into the material deeper than expected and has the mind to be a great engineer in the future. Sam also is respectful to our equipment and his peers, helping others problem-solve and troubleshoot too. Recently, Sam excelled in our mechatronics unit and programmed a conveyor belt with pneumatics on his own. Thanks for being a great leader in our classroom Sam, way to go! He is the son of Lisa Sanders.
— Gina Plotz
Elizabeth Smith: Grade 12, English A
Elizabeth continues to show growth and maturity in wanting to achieve her goal of graduation. The environment Elizabeth shines the most in is when she attends a small group lesson at Park Elementary and becomes a role model for the students within that class. Elizabeth is not afraid to share her own experiences with the group and how she has worked to get to where she is today. I enjoy the content that she provides in classroom discussions, and she is not afraid to ask questions or help those around her. She is the daughter of Ashley and Todd Smith. Elizabeth is the Elk’s Student of the Month.
— Mackenzie Boeckers
Logan Steinbeisser: Grade 12, animal science
Logan has gone above and beyond within the ag department since the beginning of the school year. He has volunteered to work outside of school hours at the school greenhouse for his supervised agricultural experience project. Logan has helped with planting, watering and caring for the plants that are being grown in the greenhouse through our Farm to School Grant Program we have begun this year. Logan has been expanding his horticultural knowledge through working hands-on with the plants, as well as keeping notes and tracking their progress. He is also always willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed with the chicks that are being raised in his animal science class this trimester. He is the son of Melissa Steinbeisser and Todd Blyton.
— Tammy Putz
Livia Withers: Grade 9, U.S. history
I am fortunate to have Livia Withers as a student in my first trimester ninth-grade U.S. history class. Livia is bright, energetic, positive, compassionate, and a genuinely well-rounded student. Livia is on time and prepared every day for class. She is a great leader in group activities and asks quality critical-thinking questions during lectures. Livia performs very well in research activities, as well as translating that research into the written word. Livia is prepared for tests and never has had a late assignment in my class. Livia would be a great asset to have in any classroom and I am lucky that she happens to be in mine. I recommend Livia Withers without hesitation for November Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Nesha and Bobby Withers.
— Brian Beffert