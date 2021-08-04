Welcome to the 2021-22 school year! The first day of school this year is Monday, Aug 30. We will conclude our student year on Thursday, May 26, and commencement will follow on Friday, May 27.
Please note the following events and details for the 2021-22 school year, listed in chronological order:
PARKING
Student parking permits are available for purchase online at portal.isd423.org beginning on Monday, Aug. 16. The price of a parking permit for the entire school year is once again $50. Permits for the West Lot are available on a first-come first-served basis. Permits for the East Lot are available only for students in Grade 12 until the first day of school, when they will move to first-come first-served, as well.
ONLINE ACTIVITY FEES/FALL ACTIVITIES
All fall sports for Grades 9-12 begin Monday, Aug. 16th, except football, which starts on Monday, Aug. 9. Find the ePayTrak system at portal.isd423.org. The family fee cap for the 2021-22 school year is set at $450. For more information, please email Bill Tschida, activities director, at bill.tschida@isd423.org, or Amber Larson, activities administrative assistant, at amber.larson@isd423.org.
STUDENT SCHEDULES ONLINE
Student schedules will be online via Infinite Campus for students Grades 9-12 at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. HHS counselors begin regular office hours on Monday, Aug. 16. If students have any questions regarding their schedule, please contact your school counselor:
- Dave Ellefson, dave.ellefson@isd423.org, (A-Ha)
- Chanda Kropp, chanda.kropp@isd423.org, (He-Pa)
- TBD, (Pe-Z)
BACK-TO-SCHOOL DAY AND PICTURES
Our annual HHS back-to-school day is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Students in Grades 9-12 will take their student photos at this time and will be able to complete any necessary in-person business transactions, such as activities payments, lock deposits, parking passes and so on.
Vision and hearing screenings will also be provided for students entering Grade 9 and new HHS students in Grade 11.
NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION DAY
New student orientation day is Wednesday, Aug. 25. A welcome letter along with an agenda for the day has been physically mailed to all incoming ninth-graders and any students in Grades 10-12 new to HHS this school year.
STUDENT/FAMILY OPEN HOUSE
Our annual HHS open house is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the high school, meet their teachers, and orient themselves to their classrooms, lockers and other important destinations. In addition, our parent/guardian meeting for ninth-graders is 6 p.m. in the HHS Auditorium.
NEW ADMINISTRATION AND TEACHING STAFF
The HHS family is excited to welcome a number of new administration and teaching staff to our team for the 2021-22 school year! Among the new faces that will greet students are:
- Mackenzie Boeckers (special education; from Hutchinson Middle School to HHS)
- Gary Koehring Jr. (technology education)
- Katia Osman (science)
- Quinlan Robuck (English)
- Troy Scheuble (German and social studies)
- Tim Singer-Towns (assistant principal)
- Bill Tschida (activities director)
- TBD (REACH teacher)
- TBD (school counselor)
TIGERPATH ACADEMIES
TigerPath, our nationally recognized approach to prioritizing career pathways during a student’s four years at HHS, continues to expand and develop. For the 2021-22 school year, HHS offers new and exciting course options for students to explore within our four academies, including:
- fisheries and wildlife management (STREAM pathway),
- Media Arts III (STREAM pathway), and
- natural resources (STREAM pathway).
Our TigerPath Academies website highlights the various options for students and community stakeholders alike. The TigerPath website is at HutchTigerPath.com.
AP AND CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT OPPORTUNITIES
HHS is proud to offer the nationally recognized Advanced Placement curriculum for students to challenge themselves academically while also offering the reward of potential college credit.
For 2021-22, our 14 AP courses are (in alphabetical order):
- AP American government,
- AP biology,
- AP Calculus A/B,
- AP Computer Science A,
- AP environmental science,
- AP human geography,
- AP literature and composition,
- AP mobile computer science principles,
- AP music theory,
- AP physics,
- AP psychology,
- AP statistics,
- AP Studio Art (2-dimensional), and
- AP U.S. history.
HHS also offers a variety of Concurrent Enrollment courses — college courses offered on site within our high school. Therein, Concurrent Enrollment offers the convenience of college course credit without actually having to leave the high school campus.
For 2021-22, our 13 Concurrent Enrollment courses are (in alphabetical order, with cooperating institution listed):
- College Algebra A/B (SMSU),
- College Animal Science A (University of Minnesota),
- College Chemistry A/B (SMSU),
- College Composition I and II (Ridgewater),
- College German III and IV (SCSU),
- College introduction to education (SMSU),
- College introduction to German culture (SCSU),
- College Mobile Computer Science Principles A/B (SMSU),
- College sociology (SCSU),
- College Spanish IV (SMSU), and
- College world history (Ridgewater).
BRING YOUR OWN DEVICE
During the student day, HHS students carry their personally owned electronic devices to assist them in academic research and discovery, and we refer to this model as Bring Your Own Device, or BYOD. Please reference our district’s BYOD website at isd423.org/hs/byod for complete information on this program.
HHS WEBSITE
Please make sure to take a look at our school website — isd423.org/hs/ — for additional information and opportunities. If you have any questions, please make sure to reach out to us either through email or through our HHS phone switchboard at 320-587-2151.
Let’s make it a great year! #WeAreHutch