Hutchinson Public Schools is seeking an interim high school principal to fill the position currently held by Principal Robert Danneker.
Danneker will remain in the position until early January, said School Board Chair JoEllen Kimball. A job posting for the interim position appeared Nov. 30, and calls for an available date of Jan. 3. The posting is open until Dec. 12.
"It was pretty sudden," Kimball said. "We will try to find an interim ... to get us through the school year. That will give us time to do a good search for a new principal."
Hutchinson High School also has an assistant principal, Timothy Singer-Towns.
Danneker started as Hutchinson High School principal in 2018, filling the position previously held by Patrick Walsh.
The Leader has reached out to Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden. This story will be updated when more information is available.