When a team of Hutchinson High School’s thespians compete in Jordan this Saturday, their one-act play “Snow Child” will be unlike anything the group has ever performed.
“A lot of the show is kind of experimental,” said junior Rowan Jordahl.
Not only is the actor playing Clyde, a leading role in the show, but he has also composed four of its tracks, with two in the opening and two halfway through.
“It’s still a standard one-act show,” he said. “But we are having a lot more fun with tech and set and things like that, and knowing our show is written by an (alumnus).”
Fans of Hutchinson Public Schools’ theater program will be familiar with the playwright of “Snow Child.” Landon Butler was a regular feature of shows throughout his time as a student, including this past year when as a senior he played Don Lockwood in “Singin’ in the Rain.” He’s now a student at Emerson College in Boston. Before he finished his time at Hutchinson High School, he took a theater history independent study class with one-act play director Jason Olson. Part of his final called for a performance piece.
“I decided I wanted to take a swing at writing,” Butler said. “I had read a book based loosely on the fairy tale of the snow child, a famous folk tale. ... I knew I wanted a drama, but uplifting, but mysterious. So I got to work and the more I kept working on it, it took a lot of left and right turns as it went on. But I think the way it ended up is the way I wanted it.”
Olson described the show as a fairy tale.
“The idea of it is this couple, who has been tremendously in love, suffers a tragedy,” he said. “In trying to rescue their relationship, they move to this cabin in the forest and from there the spirits of the forest kind of help them remember what brought them together in the first place.”
Butler described the show’s themes as love and trust, both for yourself and another.
“It’s a story about finding yourself again and what that can entail,” he said.
This past month over Christmas break, Butler was home in Hutchinson for a month. Olson invited him to lead rehearsal and see his vision come to life firsthand with the help of members of his hometown one-act team.
“It was really cool. At first it was a little scary. I had all these ideas in my head, then I put them on paper, and then the day came where I was putting it on stage,” Butler said. “It was like, ‘Oh my god, this was in my brain and now it’s in front of me.’ That’s a really cool experience.”
Although Butler has not been able to see how the show has come along since returning to Boston, Olson has been sending him updates. Butler hopes to see a recording and witness for himself the show’s many experimental production techniques, including lighting, that are new for the one-act team. Butler said he has drawn inspiration from ideas witnessed at prior one-act play competitions, and while at college.
“He’s added things like shadow puppetry, and some of the lighting on stage is being done with flashlights,” Olson said. “It’s been really exciting to watch.”
An experimental show needs its own music to fit the tone and pace of the story. That was where Jordahl came in with his four pieces.
“There were some aspects we couldn’t find music that fit, and this whole year is meant to be experimental,” he said.
He was already into composing music during his free time — a hobby passed down from his father, Jim. His favorite work is orchestral, similar to music popular for movies or video games. The show’s needs fell into a similar niche, but called for a different sound palette.
“I’m not pulling out the French horns or flutes,” Jordahl said. “There are a few things with vocals sung by actors. At its core it’s piano and percussion.”
On stage, his role as Clyde, alongside Hope Taylor as Wanda, delves into grief and a journey into the past.
“We need to rediscover each other,” Jordahl said of the characters.
He found another aspect challenging as well: bringing his fairly ordinary character to life alongside the world of the supernatural.
“There are a lot of spirits in the show, and they have distinct emotions,” he said.
Overall, Olson said, production on this year’s one-act play has gone well. Following the competition this Saturday, the team could advance to subsections if it makes the top three. The top performances at sections advance to state. Overall, it’s a three-week season of competitions, with hope for a local show as well.
“They came off a really fantastic experience with the musical, and one reason it was fantastic is we had a lot of new blood,” Olson said. “It’s kind of exciting. We still have quite a mix, where we have some who have done this many times, and some who are quite new. It’s a fun dynamic they’ve developed.”