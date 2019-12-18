The Park Elementary Lego League will be on its way to a sectional tournament in January following a top performance at the regional tournament this past weekend in St. Paul.
“It’s a long day ... and they stayed positive and energetic throughout,” said team coach Jason Durheim. “They competed against 14 teams in their judging group. Many of the teams have students up to eighth grade. They received two awards for innovative architecture and programming.”
Overall, the team scored in the top 25 percent, thus earning its advancement. To prepare for what lies ahead, the TigerBots will continue to improve the missions they programmed their Lego robot to complete, and add new functions to take on new missions.
The team also prepared a presentation in the form of a skit, which explores methods to improve learning environments at Park Elementary. Judges congratulated the team on its research and the respectful manner in which its team members treated each other. The team was complimented on using its code to combine mission tasks.
“Your team is really strong, very capable,” one judge said.
“They will use feedback and questions they received from tournament judges to add to and improve their project,” Durheim said.