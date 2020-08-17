The Hutchinson School Board had plenty to chew on at a special meeting Thursday night called to discuss the upcoming school year, and changes to its Oct. 31 start date.
Ultimately, board members opted not to approve a proposed Sept. 2 start date, but not before board members discussed several points that will become more vital as the 2020-21 school year draws nearer and schools prepare to deliver a variety of education models that may become necessary in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting started with a message from Education Hutchinson President Brian Tillmann.
"There is no unanimity from our teachers," he wrote. "Most very much appreciate the suggestions from board members (JoEllen) Kimball and (Tiffany) Barnard to delay the start of the school year by a couple of days. Others do not see this as a great benefit and would prefer to keep the calendar intact."
According to his message to the board, more time to prepare would help teachers learning how to deliver the curriculum in a new setting focused on social distancing and sanitation. It would also help ease in students who have been away from school for six months, he said, and decisions regarding schedules, expectations and class assignments are still in flux for teachers. He also warned the humidity of Park Elementary — an ongoing issue to be addressed with renovations — will create struggles for teachers and students, and be all the worse with masks.
On the other hand, Tillmann said, a late change would require families to reschedule plans made over the summer for the coming school year. Teachers also see it as likely the school will switch to a different state-outlined learning model before the year is done, and students will spend less time in the classroom, thus making it critical to have as many early days in the classroom.
COVID CASES RISING
Though the meeting was called to discuss the school's start date, an additional question implicitly tied to the issue occupied much of Thursday's meeting: the school's selected learning model. Board members recently chose an in-person learning model based on case rate data, and where the number of cases per 10,000 residents would fall on the state's guidelines. See the sidebar on page XX for more information. When the decision was made to sue the in-person model as a "base model," board members knew the data could change and that the model could change before the school year started.
"We've seen the case rates on a daily basis since (Aug. 1) and they are trending up," said Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden.
He said changes as of Thursday would place the school in a position where another model would have to be used if school started this week. Based on trends a hybrid model may be required. As of the end of last week, McLeod County had 260 recorded cases of COVID-19, with 79 new in the past seven days. That made it the county with the fastest growing number of cases relative to its population.
Board Member Brian Pollmann, who is the chief medical officer at Hutchinson Health, agreed the local COVID-19 case rate is likely to increase in coming weeks.
"There is going to be some major testing being done in Glencoe next week to try and mitigate the outbreak at the Seneca plant," he said, referring to the week of Aug. 16-22.
Earlier this month, McLeod County's interim Health and Human Services director, Meghan Mohs, said an increase in cases was likely tied to the arrival of 500 seasonal workers.
"A lot of those employees do come up from Texas, which is a COVID hot spot right now," she said.
Board Member Chris Wilke asked if Hutchinson should be concerned if the cases are centered around Glencoe.
"Because it's within our county and Glencoe isn't that far from us, it's still something we need to consider," VanderHeiden said.
Pollmann said in the past 10 days, Hutchinson has seen 20-30 new cases.
"And that's fairly consistent," he said. "But time will tell. We're close to Glencoe."
The hybrid learning model, which calls for students to be split into two rotation groups that will alternate between distance and in-person learning, is especially complicated to prepare for. The school has determined the "A" and "B" groups that will be used of hybrid learning is required, and that information is expected to be distributed to families this week. However, while administrators have determined that information, much of it will be fresh to teachers arriving to workshops head of the school year.
"I think the community is ready to start (Aug. 31)," said Board Member Byron Bettenhausen. "That's what we told them months ago. I know COVID changes things and we've got to be fluid, but I don't think the start date was ever in question. It was the model we are going to use."
He said changing the start date too close to the school year will prove confusing and frustrating for families that need to make plans.
"I have full confidence the staff can be ready," Bettenhausen said.
Barnard said that as a parent of young kids, she can see how a smaller start week would be appealing and make an easier transition.
Board Chair Keith Kamrath asked VanderHeiden for a recommendation. He said school administrators and principals didn't have a unanimous opinion, but would appreciate two more days to prepare, but would also understand the burden a change would place on families and day cares.
"If the Board feels it is warranted, we will certainly use those two days effectively," he said. "But if you don't feel like it's worth the anxiety and the hassle for our families and our students and day care, we would understand that."
VanderHeiden added that it is unlikely school will begin with an in-person model at the current rate, and that a hybrid or distance learning model is likely.
"I would recommend the two (additional) days just because I understand the direction we're going to be going," he said.
Either way, however, he said a decision had to be made immediately, and not closer to the school year.
"Who knows where this stops," Kamrath said. "We might be all the way to distance learning by the time this starts. ... We might start the workshop week planning one model and by the end of that week we are shifting gears to something else. I don't think it's unreasonable to allow a little extra time to prepare for all that."
He asked board members if there were any motions. Barnard made a motion to start school Sept. 2, but no board member seconded the motion. Kimball was not present. As a result, no motion passed and the school calendar sets the start date at Aug. 31.