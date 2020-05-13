A $632,000 bid from Terwissch Construction of Willmar to construct improvements at S.R. Knutson Field was accepted by the Hutchinson School Board Monday evening.
The plan for the project is to ultimately add about 600 seats to the field and upgrade the grandstand, which was built in the mid-1980s.
According to Brian Mohr, director of buildings and grounds for Hutchinson Public Schools, the grandstand has moved quite a bit due to settling over the years, and it is not handicap accessible the way it should be, making it difficult for older adults to walk up the steps without handrails.
The bid includes a concrete slab for bleachers on the visitor's side, an accessible route to the visitor's side, footings and a foundation for the home side grandstand, storage facilities under the grandstand and structural support for a press box.
The current grandstand has about 1,400 seats. The new grandstand is expected to have 1,750. The bleachers on the visitor side will add another 300. The new grandstand will be purchased in another contract.
Funds for the project come from two sources. The first is a reserve account in which the school saves capital improvement dollars from the state in order to tackle larger maintenance and building projects. The other source is long-term facility maintenance revenue, which the state contributes to with a 50/50 match from local tax dollars.
The project is expected to be finished this summer.