The state track and field meet last weekend marked the end of the Hutchinson High School 2020-21 season, and with it the tenure of Thayne Johnson as activities director for Hutchinson Public Schools.
Johnson took over the Hutchinson position in 2015 after working as activities director for Lester Prairie and Big Lake. Now after six years as a Tiger, Johnson and his family are moving an hour northwest to where he’s accepted a position as the New London-Spicer activities director. Although he is looking forward to enjoying the lakes area with his family, it’s a bittersweet feeling leaving behind the friends and colleagues he’s met in Hutchinson.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is the relationships I’ve been able to build, whether it’s with coaches, staff members, students (or) community members,” he said. “People have asked my why I’m moving, and I’ve said, ‘Honestly, it’s never been the coaches, it’s never been the kids, it’s never been the parents.’ I’ve always gotten along well with all three of those dynamics.”
One of the things that’s helped Johnson build those strong relationships has been his focus on all Hutchinson students and activities, whether it’s the football and volleyball teams or robotics and FFA. He says the Tiger of the Week awards the activities department gives out during the school year are an example of that focus.
“I think it’s taken on a different look now when we look at those five elements of the Tiger — tenacity, integrity, gratitude, effort, respect — and not necessarily looking at the highest scores, that kind of stuff,” Johnson said. “It’s more of the character of the kids. We have great kids here, so to recognize that, and not just the athletes either, but to recognize kids from all activities.”
Although he’s had to deal with challenges, his role as activities director was made even more difficult this past year with the changing guidelines and restrictions caused by COVID-19. Like the students, Johnson says this time has taught him to be flexible and how to adapt to difficulties that may arise. But he also believes the challenges of the past year have likely brought on welcome changes that may continue even after the pandemic subsides, such as live-streaming competitions and online ticketing. And no matter what decisions he made, Johnson said the top question he always asked himself was, “What is best for the kids?”
“I think it’s made me realize even more that with this job, you have to be flexible,” Johnson said. “There are times when it’s a black and white job, but there are times when there’s a lot of gray, and you have to be ready to change on a minute’s notice and adapt to whatever situation might come through.”
Beginning July 1, Hutchinson Public Schools will have a new activities director, Bill Tschida, who is coming from Farmington where he has been activities director since 2013. Johnson and Tschida know each other from when Tschida worked at Holy Trinity School in Winsted and Johnson was in Lester Prairie. Johnson’s advice to his successor in Hutchinson is simple: enjoy the support.
“We have great coaches, great kids and great parents here,” Johnson said. “The support has been phenomenal across the board, and it’s not just the athletics side, it’s the activity side. Everything from fine arts to robotics to whatever it may be. Enjoy the amount of support you have from this community and from this school.”