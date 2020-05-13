Meal prices at Hutchinson Public Schools will increase by 10 cents for the 2020-21 school year.
Breakfast prices will be $2.25 for middle school students, $2.50 for high school students and $3.05 for adults. Lunch prices will be $2.90 for elementary students, $3 for middle school students, $3.25 for high school students and $4.60 for adults.
The increase, which was approved by the School Board Monday, is due to food costs, labor costs, equipment replacements and scratching cooking initiatives. However, Hutchinson Public Schools Director of Business and Finance Becky Boll noted another factor was at play as well.
"The 10 cents with what we know today is the federal minimum increase," she said. "Despite what our fund balance is in food service and (regardless) of what our operating costs are projected to be for next year, the federal government does require a 10-cent increase."