Starting this school year, new and returning students at Hutchinson Public Schools must register enrollment online. The change will help meet new federal regulations that require all school districts to collect additional data on their students.
"It has a lot to do with civil rights and data fields we have to fill out whenever they do their census," said Becky Boll, Hutchinson Public Schools director of business and finance.
New data required includes:
- race/ethnicity/gender
- homeless status
- languages learned, spoken, understood and with which they interact
- tribal status
The district also requests emergency contacts, field trip permission, student handbook acknowledgement and technology use policy acknowledgement updated annually in keeping with its policies.
Online enrollment should be completed by Aug. 9.
Many schools are turning to online enrollment to meet these new regulations. Not only must new students in the district be registered online, but existing students must have their information digitally updated. In both cases, parents can find the online form on the district's website, isd423.org, by clicking the "Online Enrollment" button on the right side. For a direct link, visit tinyurl.com/y3vjdafu.
Mobile devices are not recommended. Those without access to a computer may use one at the District Office at 30 Glen St. N.W. Parents can may their campus portal login information to fill out the form. Those who need to create an account may visit tinyurl.com/y2yfvq68.
"This will be an annual process going forward," Boll said. "Many districts around us have gone online."