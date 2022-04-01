After a monthslong search, Hutchinson Public Schools has offered its superintendent position to Dan Deitte.
Deitte has served as superintendent of Minneota Public Schools for 14 years and as part-time superintendent of Ivanhoe Public Schools. He was told Wednesday he had been selected by the district after a visit on Monday, and he said he was interested.
"Now we have to agree on the contract," said Tiffany Barnard, chair of the Hutchinson School Board. "That process will hopefully be worked through next week so I can present it to the board at our April 11 board meeting."
The school originally reviewed a slate of five candidates and narrowed it down to two. Those final two candidates were invited to each spend a day visiting and touring the district. Deitte visited Monday and the other finalist — Chris Swenson, superintendent of Holdingford Public Schools — visited Tuesday.
Deitte was given a tour of the district and its manufacturing partners by current Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden before having lunch with principles and directors. He then met with middle school and high school students during building visits, met with community leaders who help the school administer its TigerPath Academies program at Hutchinson High School, and met with staff in an open forum for an hour. The day ended with a community forum followed by an interview with School Board members.
"We had an amazing turnout of staff and community members," Barnard said. "That felt awesome to have that engagement."
Barnard said Deitte's experience and positive feedback from local stakeholders made him the right choice.
"He had an extremely positive attitude and tons of energy throughout the whole thing," she said. "He came to us with an entry plan on paper and a list of his values that very closely aligned with our district's values. So, he came to us prepared. He had worked really hard on some of that to present to us. And truly most of his answers felt very student-centered. His experience, passion and personality will help lead us forward."
If the hiring is finalized, Deitte will replace VanderHeiden, who announced in December he is retiring at the end of this school year. VanderHeiden, who has been with the district since 1994, served as superintendent for the past 16 years. Prior to that, dating back to 1994, he served the district as a technical education teacher, technology teacher, coach and more.