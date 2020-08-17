The Hutchinson School Board had plenty to chew on at a special meeting Thursday night called to discuss the upcoming school year, and changes to its Aug. 31 start date.
Board members opted not to approve a proposed Sept. 2 start date, but not before discussing several points on how to deliver a variety of education models that may become necessary in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting started with a message from Education Hutchinson President Brian Tillmann.
“There is no unanimity from our teachers,” he wrote. “Most very much appreciate the suggestions from board members (JoEllen) Kimball and (Tiffany) Barnard to delay the start of the school year by a couple of days. Others do not see this as a great benefit and would prefer to keep the calendar intact.”
COVID CASES RISING
Though the meeting was called to discuss the school’s start date, an additional question tied to the issue occupied much of Thursday’s meeting: the school’s selected learning model.
Board members recently chose an in-person learning model based on the Minnesota Department of Health’s recommendations, which use the county’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents as its guide. When the decision was made to begin with in-person learning, however, board members knew the data could change and that the model could change before the school year started. Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said that it is unlikely school will begin with an in-person model at the current rate, and that a hybrid or distance learning model is likely.
“We’ve seen the case rates on a daily basis since (Aug. 1) and they are trending up,” VanderHeiden said.
As of the end of Monday, McLeod County had 271 recorded cases of COVID-19, with 90 new in the previous 10 days. That made it the county with the fastest growing number of cases relative to its population.
Board Member Brian Pollmann, who is the chief medical officer at Hutchinson Health, agreed the local COVID-19 case rate is likely to increase in coming weeks.
“There is going to be some major testing being done in Glencoe (Aug. 16-22) to try and mitigate the outbreak at the Seneca plant,” he said.
Earlier this month, Meghan Mohs, McLeod County interim Health and Human Services Director, said an increase in cases was likely tied to the arrival of 500 seasonal workers at the Glencoe plant.
Board Member Chris Wilke asked if Hutchinson should be concerned if the cases are centered around Glencoe.
“Because it’s within our county and Glencoe isn’t that far from us, it’s still something we need to consider,” VanderHeiden said.
Pollmann said in the past 10 days, Hutchinson has seen 20-30 new cases.
“And that’s fairly consistent,” he said. “But time will tell. We’re close to Glencoe.”
The hybrid learning model, which calls for students to be split into two rotation groups that will alternate between distance and in-person learning, is especially complicated to prepare for. The school has determined the “A” and “B” groups that will be used if hybrid learning is required, and that information is expected to be distributed to families this week. However, while administrators have determined that information, much of it will be fresh to teachers arriving to workshops ahead of the school year.
“I think the community is ready to start (Aug. 31),” said Board Member Byron Bettenhausen. “That’s what we told them months ago. I know COVID changes things and we’ve got to be fluid, but I don’t think the start date was ever in question. It was the model we are going to use.”
He said changing the start date too close to the school year will prove confusing and frustrating for families that need to make plans.
“I have full confidence the staff can be ready,” Bettenhausen said.
Board Chair Keith Kamrath said it was conceivable that the year could start with some form of distance learning.
“We might start the workshop week planning one model and by the end of that week we are shifting gears to something else,” he said.