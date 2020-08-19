This school year will be unlike any school year any of us have ever experienced. Hutchinson Public Schools is committed to doing everything possible to make this a positive learning experience for each and every one of our students. We do not want COVID-19 to define this school year; instead, we want healthy student relationships and positive educational experiences to lead the way, regardless of the delivery methods or the obstacles we must overcome. We will continue to focus on our mission: excellence in academics, activities and character. Our No. 1 priority will be to keep our students and staff safe while fulfilling our educational mission.
We need our parents and guardians to partner with us more than ever. Our kids will benefit greatly if we work together in a collaborative manner for the common good of education. The district is going to ask more from our parents than ever before.
We need parents to:
- keep their children home when they are sick,
- do a health screening before their children leave for school each day,
- support face coverings and social distancing,
- support distance learning if necessary,
- stay flexible and adaptable as our local conditions change,
- develop a plan for family educational adjustments if or when the delivery model changes, and
- communicate with us and share questions and concerns.
The district has developed in-person, hybrid and distance learning models of education for each of our school buildings. These plans will strictly follow the requirements of the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health in an effort to keep everyone in our school community safe.
These models have been designed in a way to transfer from one to another in the most seamless and timely manner possible. The district will be monitoring COVID-19 on a daily basis in our schools and in our community. If the local conditions warrant a change in educational models, the district is prepared to make these adjustments. We will work directly with the health professionals in our community, and also with our partners at MDE and MDH to minimize the health risks associated with COVID-19.
Communication between school and home will be critical to our overall success, so please be sure that your contact information is up to date. We will communicate the most accurate and up-to-date information that is available. The district will continue to use its student management system (Campus) to push information out in the form of an email. The district website isd423.org will also be updated regularly and used as a communication tool. If you have building-level questions, contact your child’s school office or classroom teacher.
Together we can create the normality and structure our kids need to have a successful school year. The outstanding Hutchinson Public Schools staff is committed to the success of our students. I do not believe everything is going to be perfect and to everyone’s liking, however, our actions will be with the best intentions to serve our students, keep them safe, and give them the education they need and deserve.