Previously reviewed cuts of $697,710 were approved by the Hutchinson School Board June 14 when it passed a budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The budget changes, which include reductions to teaching and coaching staff, are in response to declining enrollment, including a sharp drop this past year. From 2011, the school saw a reduction of 122 students, which translates roughly to $1.2 million per year in state aid. This past year, the school anticipated a loss of 65 students. Instead it saw enrollment decline by 184 as students opted into other education options through the pandemic.
Administrators anticipate 50-65% of those students will return next school year but are holding out hope for a higher return that may alleviate the loss of revenue. Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden and Director of Business and Finance Rebecca Boll offered board members hope along those lines, noting they have already worked out when certain cuts can be reverted.
"A couple of these are very close right now," VanderHeiden said.
Some positions could return as early as July.
Other factors could cause projections to shift as well. The recommendations are calculated based on a 1% increase to the funding given to schools from the state based on the number of enrolled students. A higher or lower allotment, changes to local control or other education funding changes could alter District 423's outlook. School budgets are regularly adjusted throughout the year, but state mandates call for a version to be approved by the end of June.
The following reductions were approved as part of the 2021-22 Hutchinson Public Schools budget:
- West Elementary: A reduction from 18 to 16 classrooms is seen as a worst-case scenario, Principal Anne Broderius said. She hopes higher enrollment will allow for classes to be added back, a desire held out by principals in other buildings as well. The reduction would cut $158,137 from the budget.
- Park Elementary: A reduction from nine to eight second-grade classes and eight to seven fourth-grade classes would cut $164,431 from the budget.
- Hutchinson Middle School: A reduction of two full-time positions, one in math and one in physical education. A physical education position would be moved to Park Elementary. Principal Brenda Vatthauer said the reduction would also cut six "What I Need" classes, which provide time for enrichment and targeted intervention. The reduction would cut $147,844 from the budget.
- Hutchinson High School: A reduction of one full-time math and 0.33 full-time equivalent English position are proposed based on enrollment. The high school would reduce a 0.2 FTE in physical education, which would move to Hutchinson Middle School. The REACH program would lose a 0.5 FTE, which would go to the Hutchinson Middle School REACH program, adding to an existing 0.5 FTE there. The reductions would cut $82,341 from the budget.
- Special education: A position that worked with Cornerstone is proposed to be cut as the program has closed and the school has fewer students for which to provide service. This would cut $53,487 from the budget.
- Activities: Positions that have been empty in recent years such as a strength and conditioning assistant coach and the Business Professionals of America coach are proposed to be cut, as well as the yearbook adviser. The yearbook is now made as part of a class. The school photographer is retiring, and the position is proposed to be left empty. Also proposed for cuts are an assistant cross country coach, an assistant softball coach, an assistant speech coach, an assistant boys tennis coach, and an assistant golf coach. Those positions could return if participation increases. Overall, these positions account for proposed cuts totaling $32,703.
- Transportation: A reduction of one bus route, which if successful would cut $25,147 from the budget.
- Technology: A cut in the operating budget of $5,000.
- Chemical health: An adjustment to a 0.6 FTE position's funding stream could save $28,620.
Federal COVID-19 education relief funds distributed to Minnesota may also play a role in next year's school budget, at least temporarily. Though Hutchinson Public Schools is still seeking solid rulings on how that money can be spent, VanderHeiden told board members it may be possible to temporarily fund teacher positions.
"The principals are having some of those discussions right now," he said.
If the money can be used in that manner, the time worked by teachers would count towards tenure.