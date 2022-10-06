Tell us about yourself:

I am a “Schmeling”, if you know the "Schmeling" name, you know we have been involved in our community for decades. Going back to when my grandparents had a local convenience store, Westside Grocery, my parents were active members of the Jaycee's, my father was a volunteer football coach for 23 years, my brother is a Hutchinson Police Officer, and I was a Hutchinson Water Carnival Queen Candidate and an employee of the county prior to opening my insurance agency. Education has always been a top priority for me, graduating from Hutchinson High School with all my college general education courses completed and earning my bachelor’s degree in only three years’ time. I am now an Insurance Agency Owner with Farmers Insurance, as a business owner I possess the needed leadership skills, I have learned to overcome obstacles, and am proud to have built a family atmosphere within my agency

