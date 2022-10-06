I am a “Schmeling”, if you know the "Schmeling" name, you know we have been involved in our community for decades. Going back to when my grandparents had a local convenience store, Westside Grocery, my parents were active members of the Jaycee's, my father was a volunteer football coach for 23 years, my brother is a Hutchinson Police Officer, and I was a Hutchinson Water Carnival Queen Candidate and an employee of the county prior to opening my insurance agency. Education has always been a top priority for me, graduating from Hutchinson High School with all my college general education courses completed and earning my bachelor’s degree in only three years’ time. I am now an Insurance Agency Owner with Farmers Insurance, as a business owner I possess the needed leadership skills, I have learned to overcome obstacles, and am proud to have built a family atmosphere within my agency
What do you see as most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
A big focus for the school board is and will continue to be the operating budget. The referendum coming to a vote this election could mean cutting 15-30 full time staff and losing programming we have been so proud to offer to our students if not passed. Unfortunately, the state’s contribution to schools statewide is not keeping up with inflation which leaves this shortage to fall on the taxpayers. Referendums approved over the last several years have been for bonds, used for our buildings and the current referendum is for a levy, which is for learning. I know it is hard to ask our community to approve another referendum, however, when you compare our district to other districts around the area you will see our taxpayer’s contribution is one of the lowest. I encourage all community members to visit the district’s website for more information about the referendum before voting.
What do you see as the job of a School Board member?
School Board members need to be active listeners and effective communicators. We want School Board members who can put the wants and needs of the community first, even if they may not agree with it. The School Board is the bridge between educators and community members, an effective School Board member needs to listen to community members while also taking an active role in our schools, regularly visiting teachers and administration. Ultimately, this is about our children and what is best for them, as they are our future.
How, if at all, should Hutchinson Public Schools attract the return of students and families who ended enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Since we are currently in the digital era, technology will continue to be an important focus and could impact enrollment. We need to continue to be creative in the ways we can intergrade technology into our education models both in and out of the classroom. With this, we need to be sure our staff, students, and families have the means and accessibility to the technology needed to give our students the best education possible, one they cannot get anywhere else. As the learning models quickly change, it is important that we acknowledge and take into consideration, not all students learn and process information in the same way and changes may need to be made to win back the students’ who left the district because their needs were not met during the pandemic.
What do you want to tell voters about your vision for Hutchinson Public Schools?
A change I would like to implement within our school district is including financial education in our required curriculum. We offer great life skills by providing our middle school students classes like woodworking and sewing. My question is why are we not making finances a priority? After high school, many of our children will take on student loans, paying room and board, and credit card debit, yet this isn’t a life skill we are teaching our children. We are not setting up the next generation for success in the area most needed in adulthood, finances. I ask for your support to include financial education in our curriculum.
Several administrative positions, including superintendent and principals, have seen turnover in the past year. With this significant change in the district’s administrative team, how can the school board ensure consistent educational leadership? What should the district and school board be most keenly aware of during this transitionary time?
Turnover and new administrators shouldn’t be seen as always being a bad thing. New leaders can result in new opportunities and positive changes for everyone. I have had the privilege of briefly getting to know our new superintendent, Dan, and he truly has a passion for what he does and is willing to listen to other’s perspectives. Dan has been visiting classrooms and teachers, giving them the opportunity to be heard and make a positive impact. Dan has also put together a committee, including staff from all schools in the district, to have districtwide consistent communication and unity. I believe we are headed in the right direction with leadership and the School Board can be positively impacted with new members elected.