DALE BRANDSOY
Tell us about yourself:
Married, father of four adult children and grandfather to five, two in Hutchinson.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Secondary Mathematics, Master of Science in Educational Administration, Sixth Year Degree in General Administration.
Experience: 34 years in public education. Math Teacher: Grades 8-12; Middle School Principal: Grades 5-8; High School Principal: Grades 7-12; Superintendent of Schools; Former School Board Member at Blue Earth Area Schools.
Farmer for 12 years.
WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE FOR THE SCHOOL BOARD TO GET RIGHT IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS?
To build a positive, supportive relationship with students, teachers, staff, parents and all residents of the Hutchinson School District. Relationships are essential for student success. As Nelson Mandela states, “Children are our greatest treasure. They are our future.” It is imperative that we all work together for the common good.
What do you see as the job of a School Board member?
Board members should be motivated by a desire to provide the best possible education for all learners of the Hutchinson School District. The main responsibility of a school board member is to set school district policy, focusing on educational policy as much as possible. The implementation of school board policy and board decisions is delegated to the district superintendent. It is the responsibility of the school board as a whole to see that the schools are properly run and not run by individual members.
How, if at all, should Hutchinson Public School attract the return of students and families who ended enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The district must build positive relationships within our schools and community by providing a safe and functional environment. High expectations must be set for all as we work together for our students who are the future of our community.
What do you want to tell voters about your vision for Hutchinson Public Schools?
This quote by Marion Wright Edelman sums up my vision. “Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.” We must look beyond our individual goals to emphasize the importance of public education in supporting and continuing the quality programs the district has invested in.
Several administrative positions, including superintendent and principals, have seen turnover in the past year. With this significant change in the district’s administrative team, how can the school board ensure consistent educational leadership? What should the district and school board be most keenly aware of during this transitionary time?
According to the Hutchinson continuous school improvement plan, “Effective change and school improvement takes commitment and teamwork. School board and administrative leadership, school staff and the students and stakeholders of the district need to see the value of a world class education system.” The philosophy further states, “Public education has been regarded as the great equalizer and is an essential value of our democracy. It is of great importance that we have high expectations for each student, regardless of race, color, gender or income.”