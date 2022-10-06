I've lived in Hutchinson for over 22 years and have been married to my wife Shanna for 21 years. We've raised our 3 children here. Our oldest graduated in 2021 and the other 2 currently attend Hutchinson High School. My wife and I co-own our successful security business together which started in 2010. We work with both residential and large commercial projects. I've spent the past few summers helping coach our son's baseball team and currently am coaching his fall baseball team. It's been an honor to work with each one of these boys and watch them grow not only in the game of baseball, but also in their confidence! My faith, family and church are near and dear to my heart. I love to help out whenever I can with church functions. I'm a people person and a sports fanatic- Go Ducks (U of O)!
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
Rather than to focus on one issue, we first need to find unity amongst the board and also with those in other district leadership roles. That doesn’t mean we need to agree on everything, but that we are unified in following standards that bring us to making the best decisions possible in ways that are respectful to each other. That is when we can hear each other clearly as we seek to resolve the issues that will bring our district to a place of excellence.
What do you see as the job of a School Board member?
I believe our job is to govern the administrative team regarding policies and procedures. However, I will need time to fully understand what the current issues are. I seek to educate myself through reading up on what is currently being brought before the board as well as talking with parents, teachers and taxpayers to understand why they feel there is an issue or what part of that issue is the most important to them to be addressed. I seek to represent everyone by expressing their feelings and thoughts and helping my fellow board members understand the importance of their views and wishes.
How, if at all, should Hutchinson Public Schools attract the return of students and families who ended enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The bottom line is that parents need to feel that they will always have final say about their child whether it’s about what they are being taught, or what is being required of them that could potentially affect their child’s health or well-being. Many of the parents I have talked to expressed their strong feelings about their child being forced to wear a mask, or possibly forced to get a vaccine. The dropping of the mask mandate only passed by 1 vote- it should not have been that close in my opinion. It was thanks to Tiffany's vote that the mandate was stopped. Remote and distant learning was stressful on the kids and parents, but also for the teachers! We asked the impossible from our teachers during this time and in some cases took away their ability to teach well, even though they were/are a good teacher!
What do you want to tell voters about your vision for Hutchinson Public Schools?
We already have an amazing district in many regards. Our kids have sports, dance, theater, clubs, etc. We have beautiful sports fields and school buildings. We have a great foundation in Hutchinson. My vision is to keep those things strong through our leadership. Rewarding/recognizing great teachers, paras, office staff etc., I believe, will boost morale throughout the district, resulting in an even greater learning environment for our children!
Several administrative positions, including superintendent and principals, have seen turnover in the past year. With this significant change in the district's administrative team, how can the school board ensure consistent educational leadership? What should the district and school board be most keenly aware of during this transitionary time?
I believe our educational leadership is already solid! Yes, there has been turnover in our district, but we currently have key people that have stayed and been consistent in our Hutchinson School District. For example, our current director of learning, Michael Scott is an anchor in our district along with great principals that have been here for years. Not to mention many outstanding teachers, paras, etc. that have stayed in our district for the long run. I think the board should always remain open to the concerns of the current staff and take it seriously. We must remember that overall we still have a great team in place! From what I've been told, morale is low and that is what needs to be addressed right away for the teachers.