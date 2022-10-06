Tell us about yourself:

I've lived in Hutchinson for over 22 years and have been married to my wife Shanna for 21 years. We've raised our 3 children here. Our oldest graduated in 2021 and the other 2 currently attend Hutchinson High School. My wife and I co-own our successful security business together which started in 2010. We work with both residential and large commercial projects. I've spent the past few summers helping coach our son's baseball team and currently am coaching his fall baseball team. It's been an honor to work with each one of these boys and watch them grow not only in the game of baseball, but also in their confidence! My faith, family and church are near and dear to my heart. I love to help out whenever I can with church functions. I'm a people person and a sports fanatic- Go Ducks (U of O)!

